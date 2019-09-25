Supreme Court does well to bring government-funded NGOs under RTI

The SC also did well to disambiguate, as best as possible, “substantial financing”.

The Supreme Court (SC) judgment holding NGOs and private bodies receiving substantial government financing—direct or indirect—as being accountable under the RTI Act is a vote for probity. The apex court has said that there is “… no reason why any citizen cannot ask for information to find out whether his/her money which has been given to an NGO or any other body is being used for the requisite purpose or not.” NGOs and other private bodies that receive government funds have often stonewalled attempts to bring them under the ambit of the RTI Act by pleading that they are not a “public authority”, as defined by the Act. But, the SC read the definition of “public authority” under Section 2(h) of the Act along with the law’s objects and reasons section, which states that “democracy requires an informed citizenry and transparency of information”, and ruled that NGOs and private bodies receiving substantial government financing are “public authority”.

The SC also did well to disambiguate, as best as possible, “substantial financing”. The bench, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, ruled that “substantial” was “not necessarily” a major portion, or more than 50%, and that there can be “no hard and fast rule laid down in this regard”. It made the effective functioning of an NGO or a private body the touchstone of determining whether the government funding was “substantial” or not, saying, “Another aspect for determining substantial finance is whether the body, authority or NGO can carry on its activities effectively without getting finance from the Government. If its functioning is dependent on the finances of the Government then there can be no manner of doubt that it has to be termed as substantially financed.” The judgment specifies that “substantial financing” doesn’t only mean direct financing, but also includes indirect aid, such as free or heavily discounted land. The bench said, “The very establishment of such an institution, if it is dependent on the largesse of the State in getting the land at a cheap price, would mean that it is substantially financed.”

The landmark SC judgment brings a host of bodies, hitherto outside public scrutiny despite the public nature and scope of their functions, under the ambit of the RTI Act. Some are tainted with allegations of impropriety,too. For instance, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)—including its member associations at the state level—which gets substantial direct and indirect government support, has steadfastly refused to come under RTI despite being dogged by widespread corruption. Similarly, political parties, whose offices stand on land granted by the government, have also evaded the RTI lens so far. Ironically, no other body in the country has as comprehensive, and direct a bearing on policy, and the functioning of public authorities as political parties do.