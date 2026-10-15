The latest official numbers on foreign direct investments (FDI) indicate that Japan was the largest source of inflows into India in the April-June quarter of FY27. This welcome development reflects an accelerating uptrend during the last few years. This surge is also corroborated by data of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) which also indicates that Japan has been investing more in India than China since 2023. These developments reflect the broader context of closer bilateral ties after Shinzo Abe became the Prime Minister of Japan 20 years ago. He shared a warm equation not only with PM Narendra Modi but also former premier Manmohan Singh. The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership was established during his tenure and bolstered by successive PMs including the present one, Sanae Takaichi, who regards Abe as her mentor and made her first visit to India.

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This special partnership envisioned that the economies of both countries would be powered by robust bilateral investment and trade. Last year, a target was set for mobilising $68 billion (10 trillion yen) of Japanese private investments into India over the next decade. Modi and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have indicated that so far more than 200 business agreements have been concluded, paving the way for over $10 billion of FDI. The April-June spike in inflows of $5.7 billion—as against an average of $697 million in April-June quarters of the previous six years—was driven by financial sector transactions and acquisitions and green-field manufacturing investments. The biggest deal was Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group acquiring a stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion in April, and there are reports that it now seeks majority control entailing an additional investment of $10 billion.

Geopolitical factors, including ongoing tensions with China, are also responsible for Japan’s rising investments in India. Around 1,259 more Japan’s companies now operate in the country from the 5,205 companies operating in 2024. In sharp contrast, a record number of Japanese companies have closed their operations in the mainland. As of June, they are down to 10,118 with an established presence, representing a steep 22% decline from 2024 according to the Financial Times. Net FDI flows to India have sharply risen from $6 billion in 2023 to $7.6 billion in 2025, while investments in China sharply declined from $3.4 billion to $1.6 billion over this period. In April-June 2026, FDI to India was 10 times higher than what went to China, according to JETRO. Japanese chemical firms in the semiconductor and agrochemical space are reportedly relocating to India as part of their China Plus One strategy.

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The uptick in Japanese FDI is indeed a silver lining for India’s ongoing efforts to attract investments to prop up its beleaguered external accounts. The big question is, what must be done to sustain this uptrend? The financial sector players, who are leading the charge into India, seek greater simplification of processes for profit repatriation, improved access to capital markets, and regulatory predictability. Like other foreign investors, the Japanese, too, have serious concerns regarding the complicated legal and tax system, difficult labour issues, inadequate infrastructure, poor contract enforcement, among others. There is also no better way of honouring Abe’s legacy on improving bilateral ties than ensuring that the flagship Shinkansen bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is completed to the satisfaction of both India and Japan.