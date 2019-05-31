Stop blaming the US-China trade war for everything

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2019 3:26:08 AM

Latest demon is the prospect of a recession, which was said to be responsible for sliding stocks. The culprit? You guessed it: the trade war.

us china, us china trade, economyChina?s economy was already in a long-term slowdown, exacerbated by a crackdown on debt that?s been driven by domestic policy choices, not the White House.

The tussle between the U.S. and China is being blamed for all manner of economic and financial developments. Some of these are only vaguely related to the tariff spat, or they reflect trends underway before U.S. President Donald Trump ever heard of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. In other areas, like monetary policy, the conflict alters timing, not outcomes.

The latest demon is the prospect of a recession, which was said to be responsible for sliding stocks and diving bond yields Wednesday. The culprit? You guessed it: the trade war. But handicapping a recession has been a favourite game of market commentary every few months for the past two years. America’s expansion is almost 10 years old; it’s long in the tooth, tariffs or not.

China’s economy was already in a long-term slowdown, exacerbated by a crackdown on debt that’s been driven by domestic policy choices, not the White House. The country is shifting to an economic model less dependent on exports and cheap low-end manufacturing. By 2016, incomes in China had already reached the level where Japan, South Korea and Taiwan started shifting production abroad decades earlier, according to an International Monetary Fund report.The general vibe at the 31st Singapore Economic Roundtable this week was that discord between Washington and Beijing was amplifying existing phenomena or underscoring transformations already in train. Rarely was the clash seen as the sole catalyst. (My Bloomberg Opinion colleague Tim Culpan recently argued that some firms are using tariffs as a long-sought excuse to reduce their China footprint.)

One place that’s shown some trade-war PR wizardry is Vietnam. The country continues to get buzz as the next great U.S. trading partner, having been declared at least a relative winner from the tariff conflict. Exports to the U.S. have increased, but it’s hard to determine how much of this reflects the vibrancy of the American economy and how much the ballyhooed upending of the supply chain.

I’m skeptical that many manufacturing operations have shifted outright from China. More likely, as one former Western diplomat in Asia related to me, Vietnamese factories will get extra shifts and possibly some additional capacity. Shutting plants in China and moving all that stuff to Vietnam, purely in response to tariffs, is a big call. To the extent that anyone is doing that, few want to talk about it. Beijing’s enmity isn’t worth it.
In the arena of central banking, the erosion of investor confidence and risk-off mentality may delay some decisions to cut interest rates. It won’t thwart reductions indefinitely. The same trend toward too-low inflation that preoccupies Western thinking is present in Asia. Two countries where cheaper money looks like a given are South Korea and Indonesia.

In the former, whose economy shrank last quarter and which shows zero upward price pressures, rates should have been cut already. A tumble in the won makes the Bank of Korea more hesitant to proceed, but it’s sure to do so before year end. The country’s slowdown is too steep to credibly argue otherwise.
Indonesian policy makers have walked back their hawkish language, after following the Federal Reserve higher in 2018. The one hurdle in Bank Indonesia’s way is its commitment to stability. In reality, the central bank means the current-account deficit is too great to risk a run on the currency. Officials aren’t saying there will be no cuts. The stance has evolved to “cautious neutral.” Most economists see reductions before year-end.
Not even tariffs will prevent that rendezvous with reality.

This columns does not neccesarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Bloomberg LP and its owners

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Stop blaming the US-China trade war for everything
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition