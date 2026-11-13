On my mobile screen, a quiet suggestion flashes: You may like the film. An email goes to the spam folder without bothering me. A doctor gets an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted alert about a possible tumour in a patient. We refer to these as the wonders of AI. And rightly so. But many of them are simply applications of an age-old, more subdued discipline: Statistics.

AI is increasingly intruding into our lives and lifestyles and affecting research, work, and decision-making. Academic disciplines and scientific research are also changing rapidly. For example, OpenAI recently claimed that it had solved the Navier-Stokes problem, one of the Millennium Prize Problems, using AI agents. Hundreds of other long-standing problems are getting solved overnight. Physics, chemistry, and medicine may be next in line to be transformed by AI. But statistics has a particularly unusual relationship with AI. In fact, it’s a two-way relationship.

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AI can influence the development and research in statistics, as it’s doing with other disciplines. One part of statistics is simply mathematics, where we aim to prove different properties, theorems, and lemmas regarding various statistical measures and procedures. AI can easily make wonders in such mathematical results in statistics, as it has already been exhibiting magic in mathematics. Researchers are undoubtedly afraid of that AI magic; many of their activities are becoming redundant. But statistics is much beyond that.

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Statistics, according to the American Statistical Association, is the “science of learning from data”. The internet, social media, mobile devices, sensors, and online transactions today are generating billions of data points. AI’s massive computational power allows us to analyse such big data and also to run simulations on scales once unimaginable. Machine-learning methods are being incorporated into statistical modelling, while new tools are being devised for high-dimensional data, causal inference, and complex predictions. “The big tent of statistics has grown massively bigger, with the role of statisticians in this new and evolving world requiring adaptation,” as mentioned in the American Statistical Association’s 2023 Statement on The Function of Statistics in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, it adds that “The boundaries between statistical and computational methods have become more blurred, given the advances in ML and deep learning algorithms, which often require a deep understanding of both statistical theory and computer science”.

But, as of today, these are mostly routine data analyses and devising new techniques, mostly in the predictable directions. Historically, statistics, the subject, was enriched by amazing new ideas by stalwarts. Take a few examples. In the late nineteenth century, Sir Francis Galton, a cousin of Charles Darwin, collected data on over 10,000 people. A clear pattern he observed is that the children of parents who lie at the tails of a distribution will tend to lie closer to the middle of the distribution. Today we call it regression to the mean. In the 1930s, a female colleague of the legendary statistician RA Fisher claimed that she could identify whether tea or milk was added first to a cup by tasting it. To verify, Fisher prepared eight cups of tea, of which milk was added first in four cups. The woman could correctly identify six cups, three from each group. Fisher tested her claim based on this data using his newly developed Fisher’s exact test. Around the same time, an extensive study of anthropometric data helped PC Mahalanobis to formulate his famous D-squared statistic. I cannot believe that AI as yet is equipped to provide such human insights.

However, statistics is the lifeblood of AI. AI models work by learning from tonnes of data, finding patterns, and thus making predictions—by using the statistical methodologies. A recommendation for a song or a movie is usually computed by estimating probabilities from huge behavioural data and thus predicting what one might watch. However, the system might make wrong decisions, too. Statistics is a discipline that deals with error, variability, and bias. In fact, some of the foundations of modern AI are directly borrowed from statistical theories. In their 2021 paper “Is there a role for statistics in artificial intelligence?” published in the journal Advances in Data Analysis and Classification, Sarah Friedrich and her co-authors argue that statistical learning provides the rigour and discipline needed to develop trustworthy AI systems. And, thus, statistics is essentially the foundation of modern AI. Indeed, AI expert Sam Bobo termed AI “Probability and Statistics” in a 2023 essay on Medium. Interestingly, Kim Martineau wrote on the “Top 10 Ideas in Statistics That Have Powered the AI Revolution” for Columbia News in 2021. To compare different models, Hirotugu Akaike introduced the Akaike Information Criterion in 1973, and John Tukey’s 1977 classic book, Exploratory Data Analysis, revolutionised the art of exploring data before fixing any models. These were the first two in Martineau’s list.

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But, remember that along with becoming extraordinarily powerful, today’s AI models have become difficult to understand too. This is to such an extent that in 2017, Google AI researcher Ali Rahimi described much of contemporary AI as “alchemy”. He argued that researchers often had limited understanding of why one algorithm worked better than another or when a successful method might fail. Statistics might help in this context. It’s a discipline of organised doubt. And that’s immensely important in the age of AI.

So, overall, statistics and AI enjoy a unique relationship—a relationship of mutual transformation towards an unknown new direction for both. AI can tell us what is likely to happen without shedding proper light on it. But statistics, the subject, still keeps asking some important questions, like compared with what, based on which data, and with what uncertainty. In the AI era, these old statistical questions matter most. That might make AI more akin to the chemistry of human life and society—not alchemy.

The writer is Professor of Statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.