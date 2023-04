The aggregate receipts of all states are budgeted to grow around 11% in FY24. This growth is likely to be led by the one in states’ own receipts—58% of the total receipts as compared to 53% in FY21.

In the current fiscal, the total receipts of states is likely to remain unchanged from its all-time high of 14.4% of the GDP (FY23).

The total spending of states is budgeted to decline to 17.5% of GDP in FY24 from the peak of 17.7% in FY23 (RE).