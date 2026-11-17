It is encouraging that several state governments are moving beyond complaints about shrinking fiscal space to broaden their revenue streams. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha have formed expert committees to identify new sources. They recognise that higher tax rates could undermine growth and drive investment to competing states. Raising rates to improve tax-GSDP ratios is counterproductive when states must attract private capital to meet ambitious growth targets. Investment is already concentrated: Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana accounted for nearly 60% of total flows in 2025. Such disparities hurt national productivity by trapping workers in insecure, poorly paid jobs in regions starved of capital. They could also intensify migration and population pressures in investment-rich regions.

The greater opportunity lies in non-tax revenue from fees and charges for government services, alongside selective monetisation of public assets. If service quality improves correspondingly, such payments could encourage rather than deter investors. Increasing existing state taxes, particularly stamp duty on property transactions, would be unwise. Yet states possess legitimate, underused taxation powers, notably property taxes. Linking these levies transparently to improved public services could make them more acceptable to businesses and citizens. Better tax administration and collection efficiency are equally important. Estimates suggest states could raise their tax-GSDP ratios by 2-3 percentage points, helping narrow India’s persistent tax shortfall, estimated at 6-7% of GDP. The emphasis should be on broadening the base and improving compliance, not imposing punitive rates.

Advertisement

States shoulder a larger expenditure burden than the Centre, but committed spending and subsidies remain substantial. Their revenue deficit is widening, reaching 0.71% of GDP in FY26. Since FY21, when the Centre began offering states special capital expenditure assistance through 50-year interest-free loans, capital spending financed from states’ own revenues has remained flat. Collectively, states devote over 60% of revenue receipts to interest, salaries, pensions, and subsidies. Nevertheless, their revenue difficulties are not entirely self-inflicted. Following the goods and services tax’s (GST) introduction in 2017, aggregate revenue from taxes subsumed under it declined from 6.5% of GDP in FY16 to 5.5% in FY24, before recovering marginally. That remains well below the estimated medium-term potential of 7%. Wide differences in GST collections across states are troubling, particularly because consumption-heavy states were expected to benefit most from the destination-based tax.

The GST revenue guarantee during the first five years also dulled the urgency of states’ own revenue mobilisation. Their renewed efforts deserve support through broader public finance reforms. Although states’ nominal share in the divisible central tax pool remains 41%, their effective share of central taxes hovers around 32%, reflecting the pool’s constrained growth. Meanwhile, discretionary transfers have increased proportionately, and equalising revenue deficit grants for fiscally weaker states have been abolished. These changes undermine predictability and complicate long-term fiscal planning. As states tackle structural revenue gaps, India must avoid a damaging shift from cooperative to controlled federalism. Greater central discretion and weaker statutory fiscal safeguards would erode states’ financial autonomy. States, in turn, must curb unconditional cash transfer schemes, now amounting to roughly 1% of GDP, to contain debt and free resources for productive investment. Stronger revenue mobilisation, spending discipline, and a fairer fiscal framework must advance together. Without these, states risk remaining dependent on discretionary support while struggling to fund infrastructure and essential services. A durable solution requires both greater fiscal responsibility at the state level and more predictable, rules-based transfers from the Centre to states.