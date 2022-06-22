State of spending

The share of revenue expenditure in total expenditure for 10 states lies in the range of 80-90%; such high revenue spend results in poor spending quality, especially when it comes to capital and developmental activities.

While the impact of revenue spending on economic activity lasts for just a year, the impact of capital outlay is stronger and lasts for much longer, according to a study by the Reserve Bank of India.

States with high revenue spending and low capital spending will have slower revenue growth and will see much higher interest outgo.