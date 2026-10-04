The macroeconomic landscape has shifted considerably since the RBI’s August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Both globally and domestically, growth has demonstrated commendable resilience — but that is only half the story. Persistent geopolitical tensions have tilted inflationary risks sharply to the upside, prompting central banks worldwide to recalibrate their actions and guidance. Across developed and emerging markets alike, bond yields are rising, even as policymakers and market participants debate the underlying drivers of this dislocation and how long financial systems can absorb the pressure from elevated rates.

Against this altered backdrop, we expect the RBI MPC to reverse the rate cycle at its October meeting. The question of whether rates will rise has largely been settled — the more nuanced debate now centres on the quantum of the hike, the stance, revised forecasts and forward guidance, liquidity management measures, and any signals around the RBI’s currency view. Before examining these finer points, it is worth recapping the case for a rate hike in October.

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Even at the August MPC meeting, the RBI’s own projections pointed to headline inflation in the 5.5-6.0% range over the following three quarters. With policy rates left unchanged, this implies uncomfortably low real rates and risks the perception of the central bank falling behind the curve — particularly given the direction of travel among global central banks and the trajectory of sovereign yields. Meanwhile, with GDP growth printing at a robust 7.8% year-on-year in Q1FY27, the RBI has little reason to fear a significant growth sacrifice from a moderate tightening move. If the central bank was holding out for greater confidence in its inflation outlook, developments over the past two months have provided clarity — though not of the reassuring kind. Every material data point signals upside, not downside, risk to the consumer price index (CPI) trajectory.

It is now highly likely that the October MPC will see meaningful upward revisions to both FY27 growth and inflation forecasts. On growth, we see 30-50 basis points (bps) of upside risk to the RBI’s FY27 real GDP forecast of 6.7%, given that Q1FY27 alone came in 80 bps above the central bank’s own estimate of 7.0%. On inflation, September CPI is tracking around 5.6% year-on-year, implying Q2FY27 inflation at approximately 5.0% — already 30 bps ahead of the RBI’s forecast. But the risks extend well beyond the September print.

The diffusion index in August CPI climbed to its highest level since the series began in 2015, raising the spectre of generalised inflation likely to weigh on the MPC’s deliberations. Global crude oil prices remain near $100 per barrel, and petrochemical product prices have rebounded to March-April levels, with consequences for input costs and consumer prices alike. Wholesale price index manufacturing inflation, running above 8%, could eventually filter through to still-subdued CPI core goods inflation.

A deficient monsoon is pressuring kharif crop prices, and with a strong El Niño expected to persist into early next year, risks to the winter crop are equally concerning. The World Bank’s EM Food Price Index has swung from -0.3% year-on-year in February to 11.5% in August — a reversal that cannot be ignored. Taken together, we see approximately 20 bps of upside risk to the RBI’s core inflation forecast of 4.3% for FY27, and around 10 bps to the headline forecast of 5.0%. The semi-annual Monetary Policy Report, due alongside the October decision, will provide the RBI’s first quarterly inflation estimates for FY28 — a critical input for markets gauging ex-ante real rates and the policy path into 2027 — and may also include a reassessment of the neutral rate.

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The current MPC has consistently used the policy stance as a forward guidance tool, signalling the direction and duration of the rate cycle rather than committing to a terminal rate. October may be premature for the committee to declare a definitive endpoint. A neutral stance preserves flexibility and allows the MPC to frame a potential hike as a recalibration rather than the opening salvo of a prolonged tightening cycle. December, with the benefit of additional data, would be a more appropriate moment for a stance reassessment. Even so, the parameters the RBI flags as conditions for future hikes will be closely watched.

On liquidity, our projections suggest the current exceptional durable surplus will organically moderate by Q4FY27. It would therefore be prudent to allow overnight rates to adjust gradually toward the repo rate, rather than forcing an immediate convergence through aggressive withdrawal. Short-tenor sell/buy FX swaps and other FX interventions are likely to remain the primary absorption tools, offering maximum flexibility — though their effectiveness will be tempered by the limited depth of these markets. Additional open market operations sales of approximately `1.0 trillion are also possible, with an announcement potentially accompanying the policy statement.

If the MPC opts for a front-loaded 50-bps hike — premised on a baseline of 100 bps of cumulative tightening — it would carry hawkish overtones for markets, and would likely need to be accompanied by a stance shift to “calibrated tightening” and more assertive liquidity absorption. While such a package could bolster the RBI’s inflation-fighting credibility and support the currency in an era of rising global yields, it may be too aggressive a step so early in the cycle. Historically, the RBI tightening phases tend to be shallower and less protracted than those of its global counterparts, often reversing previous rate cuts without doing so in their entirety.

Weighing these considerations, the principal message from the October MPC is likely to be one of an early, calibrated start to the tightening cycle — precisely to minimise the need for steeper hikes later. We continue to expect 50-75 bps of cumulative rate increases in this cycle, sustained until the MPC has clear visibility of a forward-looking headline CPI converging to its 4% target.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.