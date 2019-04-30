Sri Lanka is banning face-veiling in the aftermath of Easter bombings

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 1:00:34 AM

The issue at the heart of terrorism and security concerns though is rising marginalisation of Islam and the extremism that emanates from this.

But, given India aims to eliminate the disease by 2030 and high-burden states like Odisha have shown exceptional commitment, cost shouldn’t weigh too heavy if adoption is considered.

In the aftermath of the horrific Easter attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka by ISIS-affiliated terrorists, the island nation’s president, Maithripala Sirisena, said he was using an emergency law to ban face coverings in public. Any piece of cloth or garment that covers the face of the wearer and “hinders identification” is outlawed, the leader’s office said, in a move that is apparently being carried out for security reasons after Islamic militants carried out the vicious and relentless terror attacks that killed at least 250 people and injured scores more. Although the official press release from the president’s team did not contain the words, ‘niqab’ or ‘burqa’—face-covering veils traditionally worn by Muslim women—critics are already pinning it to the state deliberately impinging on the religious freedom of Muslims. While the two poles in the larger debate on burqa ban are, respectively, that veiling is a choice and that it is a symbol of oppression, in the Sri Lanka instance, with reports of intelligence from various sources warning of more attacks where the terrorists may be clad in military uniform or face-veils typical of the burqa, there is little reason to read too much into the ban.

Limitations on wearing face veils in public have already been enacted in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Austria and Denmark. Critics of the Muslim veiling tradition argue that women do not wear the veil by choice, and they are often forced to cover their heads and bodies. The opposing camp holds that, for some, the veil symbolises devotion, piety and identity. To them it is a question of religious identity and self-expression. The bans have, in some instances, led to harsher violence against Muslim women. Surveys of attitudes toward French Muslims post the country’s ban showed that there was a strong correlation between the highly publicised legislation banning headscarves in 2004 and an increase in anti-Muslim sentiment.

Banning face veils prescribed by Islam for national security reasons is tricky terrain, since it encroaches upon personal freedoms, but it is a necessary evil. At the same time, it could be liberating for some women who are actually facing injustice and oppression—the dreaded culture police in some Islamic nations that enforce veiling has its parallels within the Muslim community even in progressive nations. The issue at the heart of terrorism and security concerns though is rising marginalisation of Islam and the extremism that emanates from this.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Sri Lanka is banning face-veiling in the aftermath of Easter bombings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition