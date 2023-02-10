scorecardresearch
South driving EV uptake

The South Indian states continue to lead in sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

Written by The Financial Express
In electric two-wheelers, while Delhi leads in penetration at 9.3%, Karnataka 's 8.6% is well above the 4.5% for the entire country. (IE)

The South Indian states continue to lead in sales of electric vehicles (EVs). The penetration of electric passenger vehicles in Kerala and Karnataka is 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively, compared to the country’s 0.8%.

In electric two-wheelers, while Delhi leads in penetration at 9.3%, Karnataka ‘s 8.6% is well above the 4.5% for the entire country.

The Centre has increased the outlay for FAME in the FY24 Budget by 80%, to Rs 5,172 crore; incentives rolled out by the states, too, will help push penetration of electric vehicles.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 04:30 IST