Some members of the Trump administration are quietly putting up a resistance

US president Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump’s career in reality TV should have prepared him for this. There are members of his administration who are, behind the scenes, working on thwarting him, thus reining in the damage he seems bent upon doing to the US. One of them just wrote an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times, one of the most trenchant critics in the media of the Trump presidency. How bad things are with the presidency is evident from what the anonymous insider writes: “… many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” There has been intense speculation over the identity of the insider, with many suspecting that it could even be Mike Pence, the American vice-president.

Whoever this person is, he makes it clear that the insider-resistance is quite different from the resistance of “left”. This “treason”—Trump, who reportedly erupted in “volcanic” anger at the news, is understood to have called it that in one of his tweets—is inspired by the insider’s belief that his (and his collaborators) first duty is to the country and the “president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of (the) republic.” The only recourse now, therefore, is to thwart the “amoral” president till he is out of office. What is ironical is that the person should think of invoking of the 25th Amendment—that vests the presidential functions in the American vice-president should the president die, fall sick or get impeached (the last being the most likely case the insider was referring to)—as likely to precipitate a constitutional crisis. It is likely that the shock op-ed itself has actually precipitated one.