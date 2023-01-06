Small services units in pain

Services and trade, which account for one-third of the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) loans given to MSMEs to mitigate the losses due to the Covid-induced lockdown, remain stressed, with little more than half of the total ECLGS default being from this category.

Under the scheme, lenders had disbursed Rs 2.82 trillion till September last year and the private sector banks took the lead position.