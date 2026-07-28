The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed overhaul of foreign investment rules last week is a welcome attempt to simplify a regulatory architecture that has grown increasingly complex through years of amendments, clarifications, and overlapping requirements.

By replacing the existing framework with a more consolidated, principles-based regime, the draft seeks to make it easier for foreign investors to understand how investments are classified, structured, and regulated. Greater clarity on the distinction between foreign direct and portfolio investment, ownership and control, downstream investment, and other cross-border transactions should reduce uncertainty and compliance costs.

This matters at a time when India needs substantially more foreign capital. But expectations need to be realistic. Simplifying the rulebook can remove friction; it cannot by itself persuade investors.

That distinction is particularly important given the paradox in India’s recent foreign direct investment (FDI) numbers. Gross foreign investment has remained substantial, reflecting continued international interest in the Indian economy, but net FDI has been far less impressive as repatriation and disinvestment have risen.

This suggests India’s challenge is no longer simply attracting foreign investors through headline growth rates or liberal sectoral caps. It is also about persuading existing investors to stay, reinvest, and expand. The proposed rules can help by reducing ambiguities that complicate transactions and by making the regulatory treatment of investments more predictable.

Clearer definitions of ownership and control, for instance, could reduce disputes over whether downstream investments by foreign-backed Indian firms must comply with FDI conditions. A simpler framework could also make private equity transactions, mergers, restructurings, and exits easier.

ALSO READ Beyond water sharing, a new model of cooperative federalism

Yet, regulatory simplification addresses only one part of the problem. FDI is ultimately driven by expected returns adjusted for risk, and investors assess far more than FEMA rules. Policy stability, taxation, contract enforcement, the speed of regulatory approvals, ease of repatriating capital, and the predictability of enforcement all influence investment decisions.

India’s large domestic market and relatively strong growth remain formidable attractions, but these advantages can be diluted when investors face prolonged disputes or uncertainty over the interpretation of rules. Nor should rising repatriation automatically be viewed negatively: mature investments must be allowed to generate returns and exits if fresh capital is to enter.

The concern arises if new investment fails to keep pace with money leaving, or if investors increasingly prefer acquisitions and financial transactions to creating new productive capacity. India needs more greenfield FDI in manufacturing, infrastructure, and emerging technologies if foreign capital is to contribute meaningfully to jobs, exports, and productivity.

The FDI reset should therefore be seen as part of a larger reform agenda rather than a solution in itself. The government has progressively liberalised foreign investment across sectors, and the RBI’s attempt to replace detailed prescription with clearer principles is the right direction.

The next step should be to ensure consistency between RBI regulations, the government’s FDI policy, and the way different agencies interpret and enforce them. Faster approvals and fewer opportunities for retrospective or conflicting interpretations would do as much to improve investor confidence as rewriting the rules.

India is competing for capital at a time when global companies are diversifying supply chains and governments everywhere are offering incentives to attract investment. It has the market, skills, and growth potential to capture a larger share of those flows. A simpler FDI regime makes the doorway wider. Whether more capital walks through it will depend on how predictable and rewarding investors find what lies beyond it.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed overhaul of foreign investment rules last week is a welcome attempt to simplify a regulatory architecture that has grown increasingly complex through years of amendments, clarifications, and overlapping requirements. By replacing the existing framework with a more consolidated, principles-based regime, the draft seeks to make it easier for foreign investors to understand how investments are classified, structured, and regulated.

Greater clarity on the distinction between foreign direct and portfolio investment, ownership and control, downstream investment, and other cross-border transactions should reduce uncertainty and compliance costs. This matters at a time when India needs substantially more foreign capital. But expectations need to be realistic. Simplifying the rulebook can remove friction; it cannot by itself persuade investors.

That distinction is particularly important given the paradox in India’s recent foreign direct investment (FDI) numbers. Gross foreign investment has remained substantial, reflecting continued international interest in the Indian economy, but net FDI has been far less impressive as repatriation and disinvestment have risen. This suggests India’s challenge is no longer simply attracting foreign investors through headline growth rates or liberal sectoral caps.

It is also about persuading existing investors to stay, reinvest, and expand. The proposed rules can help by reducing ambiguities that complicate transactions and by making the regulatory treatment of investments more predictable. Clearer definitions of ownership and control, for instance, could reduce disputes over whether downstream investments by foreign-backed Indian firms must comply with FDI conditions. A simpler framework could also make private equity transactions, mergers, restructurings, and exits easier.

Yet, regulatory simplification addresses only one part of the problem. FDI is ultimately driven by expected returns adjusted for risk, and investors assess far more than FEMA rules. Policy stability, taxation, contract enforcement, the speed of regulatory approvals, ease of repatriating capital, and the predictability of enforcement all influence investment decisions. India’s large domestic market and relatively strong growth remain formidable attractions, but these advantages can be diluted when investors face prolonged disputes or uncertainty over the interpretation of rules.

Nor should rising repatriation automatically be viewed negatively: mature investments must be allowed to generate returns and exits if fresh capital is to enter. The concern arises if new investment fails to keep pace with money leaving, or if investors increasingly prefer acquisitions and financial transactions to creating new productive capacity. India needs more greenfield FDI in manufacturing, infrastructure, and emerging technologies if foreign capital is to contribute meaningfully to jobs, exports, and productivity.

The FDI reset should therefore be seen as part of a larger reform agenda rather than a solution in itself. The government has progressively liberalised foreign investment across sectors, and the RBI’s attempt to replace detailed prescription with clearer principles is the right direction. The next step should be to ensure consistency between RBI regulations, the government’s FDI policy, and the way different agencies interpret and enforce them.

Faster approvals and fewer opportunities for retrospective or conflicting interpretations would do as much to improve investor confidence as rewriting the rules. India is competing for capital at a time when global companies are diversifying supply chains and governments everywhere are offering incentives to attract investment. It has the market, skills, and growth potential to capture a larger share of those flows.

A simpler FDI regime makes the doorway wider. Whether more capital walks through it will depend on how predictable and rewarding investors find what lies beyond it.