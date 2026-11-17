From January 1, 2027, specified messaging applications, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, are expected to comply with India’s SIM-binding requirements. The objective is to combat cyber fraud involving the misuse of Indian mobile numbers.

India’s fight against cyber fraud is urgent and necessary. Digital arrest scams, impersonation, phishing, and financial fraud demand decisive action. The department of telecommunications (DoT) is justified in addressing the misuse of Indian mobile numbers, including by criminals operating overseas. However, the legitimacy of an objective cannot, by itself, establish the legality, efficacy, or proportionality of the means adopted.

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DoT’s directions of November 28, 2025, require specified app-based communication services to maintain linkage with the active SIM associated with the registered mobile number. With compliance due by December 31, important questions arise about the mandate’s statutory foundation, practical effectiveness, and consequences for consumers.

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Consumers must not become collateral victims

Perhaps the greatest concern is the potential huge collateral damage to ordinary citizens and India’s expanding digital economy.

Messaging applications have evolved from simple communication tools into essential instruments of everyday life. Millions of Indians use them across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops, often simultaneously. Depending on implementation, continuous SIM-binding requirements could disrupt this seamless experience, particularly when users change handsets, replace SIMs, or access linked devices.

The implications extend far beyond personal convenience. Millions of small traders, home-based entrepreneurs, professionals, service providers, and micro-enterprises depend on messaging platforms for customer engagement, orders, coordination, and business continuity. For them, these are not optional applications but essential instruments of livelihood. Senior citizens, less digitally proficient users, and families relying on shared devices could face disproportionate difficulties.

There is a further irony. India is actively promoting fibre broadband, public Wi-Fi, and ubiquitous digital connectivity. Millions access internet applications through Wi-Fi, including on devices without SIM capability. Why should access to an internet-based communication service become dependent on the continuing physical presence of a particular SIM in another device?

Ultimately, a measure intended to protect citizens could impose its greatest everyday burden on genuine users and the common man, while determined fraudsters possessing fraudulently obtained active SIMs may still circumvent it. A substantial part of telecom-enabled fraud originates upstream: fraudulent or improperly obtained SIM cards, forged identities, compromised distribution channels, SIM-box operations, and misuse of legitimate subscriber credentials. Binding an application to a SIM would surely make certain forms of remote account misuse more difficult, but it does not establish that the SIM itself was legitimately obtained or that its user is bona fide. Cybersecurity measures must be judged not merely by the restrictions imposed, but by demonstrable security benefits weighed against inconvenience, exclusion, and economic costs.

Issues of legality and jurisdiction

DoT’s authority over mobile numbers as telecommunications identifiers is not in doubt. Nor is its responsibility to prevent their misuse. The important question is whether that authority extends to prescribing how independent digital platforms must design, authenticate, and deliver their services which operate on the application layer, which fall squarely under the ambit of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the jurisdiction of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

A mobile number may originate within the telecom ecosystem, but its use as an identifier for a user of an application does not automatically transform every application-layer function into a telecommunications

service. Digital communication platforms also operate over fixed broadband, enterprise networks, and public Wi-Fi. This distinction matters because the IT Act and its associated framework fall within the regulatory domain of MeitY. The directions therefore raise legitimate questions about the respective jurisdictions of DoT and MeitY.

SIM binding and associated session-management requirements affect application architecture, authentication, and user experience. A useful comparison could be the Reserve Bank of India’s September 2025 directions on payment authentication, which prescribe safeguards while allowing regulated entities flexibility in choosing authentication factors. Such an outcome-based approach deserves consideration here.

A further legal question concerns the appropriate instrument for imposing these obligations. Administrative directions must operate within the powers conferred by the parent legislation and applicable rules. They cannot independently create obligations exceeding that authority. The SIM-binding directions establish continuing technical requirements for a category of digital services. Their scope and consequences therefore merit careful examination against the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the applicable cybersecurity rules. If these requirements amount, in substance, to new regulatory standards, the case for an appropriately framed rulemaking process becomes compelling. Transparent consultation would also permit independent assessment of technical feasibility, cybersecurity benefits, consumer impact, and less intrusive alternatives. Measures affecting millions of users should command confidence through evidence and due process.

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A better way forward

There is still time for a constructive reconsideration before enforcement begins. The government should undertake a transparent assessment of the mandate’s incremental security benefits, consult affected stakeholders, and examine whether less intrusive, technology-neutral alternatives can achieve comparable outcomes.

Greater emphasis on preventing fraudulent SIM issuance, strengthening subscriber verification, enforcing distributor accountability, and deploying intelligent fraud detection could address vulnerabilities closer to their source.

India need not choose between cybersecurity and consumer convenience. Sound regulation must deliver both. The fight against cyber fraud must protect the digital citizen—not inadvertently make the genuine user its collateral victim. Good intentions deserve sound law, sound technology, and consumer-centric policy.

The writer is President, Broadband India Forum

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.