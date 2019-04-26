Shut RBI down if SC decides which account is an NPA

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 12:08:51 AM

Sadly, the apex court doesn’t seem to realise that RBI’s job is to keep the banking system safe, and it is preventing this

NCLAT, Supreme Court, RBI, NCLAT, SBI, DAMEPL, Reliance Infrastructure, Essar Steel, Committee of CreditorsThe NCLAT continues to insist that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) ensures that operational creditors get a larger share of the money that ArcelorMittal is willing to pay for Essar Steel; the process of taking a defaulter to the NCLT is being driven by RBI.

It is a pity that the country’s top courts, from the NCLAT to the Supreme Court (SC), are passing orders that will hit RBI’s ability to ensure the country’s banking system remains as healthy as possible. The NCLAT continues to insist that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) ensures that operational creditors get a larger share of the money that ArcelorMittal is willing to pay for Essar Steel; the process of taking a defaulter to the NCLT is being driven by RBI. Right now, while financial creditors will get Rs 41,987 crore as against their loans of Rs 49,395 crore, operational creditors are to get Rs 214 crore against their claims of Rs 4,976 crore. While that sounds unfair, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is clear that the CoC takes the final decision on any bids and, second, after the costs of the bankruptcy process are met and workers’ dues for the last two years are paid, it is financial creditors that get the first priority.

Also read: Smart farming: Agriculture data can reap a bumper harvest

While the State Bank of India (SBI) has done well to approach the SC to challenge this view of the NCLAT, the SC itself has passed some unfortunate orders on RBI’s powers; to the extent the central bank’s powers have been curtailed, SBI and other banks are also affected. By striking down RBI’s February 12 circular recently, for instance, SC has ensured that the central bank can no longer force banks to declare an account as an NPA after even one day of default and to, second, take this account to the NCLT if a solution to the problem is not found within 180 days. While forcing banks to declare an account an NPA at the earliest sign of default is good practice since banks will have to do provisioning immediately, the automatic reference to NCLT is critical since it means that defaulters can no longer use political or other influence to get respite from banks; if they don’t make good their loan payments, they can lose their company. Indeed, several defaulters started repaying loans to ensure their firms don’t go to the NCLT. In a similar move, NCLAT has ruled that RBI cannot force banks to declare their loans to IL&FS as NPAs unless this is cleared by NCLAT.

While the SC bought the argument—that is why it struck down the February 12 circular—that not all defaults were the fault of the entrepreneur, it seems to be applying the same logic in the case of Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL) and has said that RBI cannot insist the account is classified as an NPA till further orders. In this case, DAMEPL pulled out after it had concerns over the safety to the line and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took over operations. DAMEPL also won an arbitration case against DMRC on this matter, for rS 4,500 crore, but the award was set aside by a division bench of the Delhi High Court. It is possible to argue that DAMEPL is not liable to pay the banks once it left the project or that, even if it is, it cannot do this until its gets the arbitration award. The point, however, is that this is not RBI’s concern. If the loan is not serviced, for whatever reason, the bank has to declare it an NPA if the banking system is to remain healthy. Doing so will hurt banks since they will have to provision for the NPA, but once they get the money back—say, after DAMEPL gets the arbitration award—the banks can write this back into their accounts and declare higher profits (or lower losses) in that quarter. If the courts take over RBI’s power to force banks to classify loans as NPAs, the central bank may as well give up its role as the regulator, in charge of ensuring banks don’t go bankrupt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Shut RBI down if SC decides which account is an NPA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition