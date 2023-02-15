scorecardresearch
Shrinking share of states

With the increasing imposition of cesses and surcharges by the Union government, the states’ share in the divisible tax pool has stayed below the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation of 41%, and is expected to be around 36% in FY24 (BE).

Written by Saikat Neogi
The total resource transfers, as share of the gross revenue receipts of states, has also fallen in the period after the pandemic and will be below 50% by the end of FY24. (IE)

Apart from the tax devolution, transfers for centrally-sponsored schemes and Finance Commission grants, which also form a part of the Union government’s transfer to states, have fallen sharply after the pandemic.

The total resource transfers, as share of the gross revenue receipts of states, has also fallen in the period after the pandemic and will be below 50% by the end of FY24.

