Shocking crime and conviction data! Kerala, Delhi register highest crime rate

While the lack of data on lynching became talking point about the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest Crime in India (CIR) Reports, one point that has somehow no got highlighted enough is the fact that for the first time in nearly three decades, the conviction rate for IPC crimes has reached 50%. The last time this happened was in 1988. CIR 2018 highlights that the conviction rate at an average remained stagnant at around 40% from 2009-2013. However, ever since, the rate has shown a significant increase. Also, in case of the cognisable crime rate—crime per lakh population—there is a sudden dip from 2016 onwards (from 581.8 in 2015 to 379.3 in 2016), with only a marginal increase in 2018.

However, this has largely been due to a change in the methodology. The new methodology, called Principal Offence Rule (POR), was adopted in 2016. Under this new methodology, only the gravest crimes are counted.

When it comes to the total IPC and SLL crimes’ cognisable rate, Kerala (1463.2) is the state with the most crime rate, followed by the capital Delhi (1342.5).

The data also shows that there hasn’t been a significant dip in the number of crimes against women and children. On the contrary, the numbers show a growth.

As women and children are the most vulnerable sctions of the society, government needs to improve justice delivery in such cases.

Data indicates that conviction rate in crimes against women was less than half the total conviction rate at 21.7%. Pendency rate—cases pending for trial at the end of the year/total cases per trial—was a high 90.7%.

In case of children, the crime rate was 31.8%, and for conviction was 37.8% in IPC cases. The pendency in such cases was 89.8%.