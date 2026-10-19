The reliance of Indian commuters on road transport is unmistakable. Millions depend daily on buses to cross cities, districts, and state borders. Yet, a fundamental contradiction lies at the heart of India’s passenger mobility network. While state transport undertakings maintain a visible presence, the overwhelming majority of intercity and regional buses are privately owned and operated. Despite carrying a massive share of the traveling public, these private operators remain systematically excluded from government-owned bus terminals.

This artificial divide forces private fleets to pick up and set down passengers along chaotic highways, congested city bottlenecks, under flyovers, or in unorganised parking lots. Integrating dedicated, separate bays for private buses within state-run terminals is no longer merely an operational adjustment, it is a vital policy reform that offers a clear win-win for state transport departments, private operators, and the commuting public.

The primary argument for this integration rests on maximising public infrastructure. Government terminals, particularly large interstate bus stations, occupy prime real estate at the hearts of urban centres. Built using public funds, many of these facilities suffer from severe off-peak underutilisation. Platforms sit empty for hours outside early morning and late evening rush windows.

Privatisation helps in optimisation

Allowing private operators access to dedicated, designated bays transforms underused real estate into dynamic, multi-modal transport hubs. By staggering arrival and departure schedules across both public and private fleets, city authorities can optimise terminal capacity without causing internal congestion. Furthermore, moving private buses off public roads eliminates severe traffic choke points, reduces curb-space double parking, and minimises emissions caused by idling vehicles along busy thoroughfares.

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Legitimacy and public safety represent another crucial dimension. For decades, private intercity operators have functioned in a legal and operational grey area, relying on informal boarding spots on dusty road shoulders. This roadside pick-up model creates immense vulnerabilities, leaving travellers especially women, families, and solo commuters exposed to unsafe, poorly lit environments lacking basic sanitation or security. Granting private buses access to formal terminal bays elevates passenger safety.

Inside a government-regulated terminal, commuters gain access to well-lit waiting rooms, clean restrooms, food stalls, and continuous closed-circuit television monitoring. Moreover, terminal access can be made contingent on regulatory compliance, ensuring that private operators maintain valid permits, adhere to vehicle fitness standards, undergo routine driver checks, and operate with transparent scheduling.

Revenue from private fleets

From a financial perspective, integrating private buses offers state transport departments a powerful tool to revitalise their finances. Most state transport undertakings face chronic financial strain due to rising operational overheads, fluctuating fuel prices, and subsidised fare requirements. Treating private buses as paying clients rather than unwanted rivals unlocks high margin, sustainable non-fare revenue.

Transport departments can charge private operators structured entry fees, hourly parking fees, or monthly bay subscription charges. Additionally, bringing private bus passengers into official terminals doubles daily footfall. This massive influx of foot traffic drastically increases the commercial value of terminal retail spaces, food courts, and advertisement panels. Transport authorities can further monetise their assets by offering paid maintenance services, automated washing facilities, electric vehicle charging points, and driver dormitories to private fleets.

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This model is not entirely hypothetical; elements of this practice have demonstrated clear success where applied. In major metropolitan areas like Delhi, designated interstate terminals have allowed regulated access to private interstate coaches upon payment of standardised user charges. This setup has helped consolidate interstate traffic while generating consistent revenue for terminal infrastructure management corporations. Similarly, in several southern hubs, authorities have directed private operators to integrated transport nodes along outer ring roads. However, for this approach to become a national best practice, state governments must move toward a unified open-access policy. Terminal infrastructure should be managed as a neutral, independent public utility distinct from the operational bus fleets of state undertakings, ensuring fair access, unbiased bay allocation, and uniform service standards for all operators.

Implementing this vision requires clear, actionable policy steps. State governments must amend transport rules to explicitly allow public transport undertakings to grant conditional access permits to private operators. Physical terminal layouts must be reconfigured to feature distinct, well-marked zones for state and private operations, complete with dedicated entry and exit lanes to prevent bottlenecking. Digital technology must also play a central role; automated entry systems using electronic tolling tags and automatic license plate recognition can seamlessly manage fee collection, bay reservations, and scheduling without creating manual delays or opportunities for corruption.

Ultimately, integrating private bus bays into government-run terminals creates a balanced ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. For the consumer, it replaces chaotic, unsafe roadside boardings with a secure, comfortable, and unified travel experience. For state transport departments, it provides a reliable stream of non-fare revenue, improves asset utilisation, and simplifies urban traffic management. For private operators, it offers recognized legitimacy, structured operational facilities, and improved trust from safety-conscious travellers. Transitioning from institutional rivalry to shared infrastructure transforms passive bus stands into vibrant mobility hubs, fundamentally elevating the standard of public transit across India.

The Author is CEO Indiatech.org

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.