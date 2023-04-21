scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Servicing exports growth

India’s non-software services exports have gained momentum in the last few quarters and the growth has been faster than that of software services exports.

Written by Saikat Neogi
exports, economy
Business services exports accounted for 24% of total services exports in the first nine months of the last financial year. It was 19% in FY14. (IE)

India’s non-software services exports have gained momentum in the last few quarters and the growth has been faster than that of software services exports.

Business services exports accounted for 24% of total services exports in the first nine months of the last financial year. It was 19% in FY14.

Also read: HCL Tech Q4FY23 net profit up 11% on-year to Rs 3,983 cr, revenue up 18%; dividend bonanza for shareholders

Also Read

Global capability centres have ramped up their staff strength to 1.4 million in FY21 from 0.6 mn in FY14, which has helped push up non-software services exports.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
exports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-04-2023 at 04:45 IST

Stock Market