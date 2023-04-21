Servicing exports growth

India’s non-software services exports have gained momentum in the last few quarters and the growth has been faster than that of software services exports.

Business services exports accounted for 24% of total services exports in the first nine months of the last financial year. It was 19% in FY14.

Global capability centres have ramped up their staff strength to 1.4 million in FY21 from 0.6 mn in FY14, which has helped push up non-software services exports.