Self-driving cars still far away

By Siddharth Pai

Artificial Intelligence (AI), as it is defined and practised today, has several limits. The vital premise in today’s AI is that the computer programme itself learns as it goes along, creating a database of information, and then uses that database to automatically generate additional computer programming code as it ‘learns’ more—without the need for humans.

These computer programmes, however, need copious amounts of carefully categorised data to make themselves smarter. Anything that is sloppily characterised can very easily cause the machine to make the wrong conclusions.

I have written before that it has been proven that just changing a few pixels on an image can make an AI image-recognition programme conclude that a car is, in fact, an elephant—which is a mistake that an ordinarily intelligent human eye would never make.

The fact remains that without reams of carefully categorised data, AI, as we know it today, is dead on arrival. In the realm of autonomous or self-driving automobiles, for instance, scores upon scores of BPO workers pore over endless hours of video footage in order to label everything a car might encounter: road signs, stop lights, pedestrians, bicyclists, other motor vehicles, and so on to correctly categorise the data that these automobiles’ artificially intelligent driving programmes need to rely on.

Frighteningly, in areas where data is not yet available—for instance, crash data for self-driving cars—we must look elsewhere to create models that mimic large data stores accurately when data is absent.

In the absence of real-world data, AI programmers have been known to make up artificial data stores in order to feed their programmes with enough data to operate. This ‘dummy data’ can be useful in some arenas, but exceedingly dangerous in others.

Where does one go to find out under what circumstances self-driving automobiles like the Tesla that killed its occupant in 2016 might have other such accidents? Enough instances of this haven’t occurred and, therefore, the data doesn’t exist. Building predictive models here without data is not “neural”—it is neurotic and quite dangerous!

These safety concerns have slowed down the advent of the ‘autonomous automobile’ or ‘self-driving car’. According to Bloomberg, over $100 billion has already been spent by investors, established big-tech firms, and startups on trying to sort out the myriad problems associated with creating truly autonomous vehicles that can navigate the open road. And yet, we are nowhere near having these all around us, as we have been being promised for quite a while now.

The Bloomberg article recounts a hilarious story of a line of self-driving cars constantly using one poor woman’s driveway to perform K-turns (three-point turns, as we know them in India), which allows a car to change the direction it is going while it is still in the middle of a street. The problem? Well, the woman’s driveway isn’t a street—it is her private property.

Evidently, the cars performing this intrusive maneuver came from Google’s driverless car subsidiary, Waymo.

The hapless lady complained several times to Google about these non-stop incidents, but the ghost cars kept coming until, in sheer exasperation, the lady called a local TV station, and a news crew broadcast a video of the hilarious scene.

Soon after, the lady’s private property was clear. Waymo disputes that its tech failed and said in a statement that its vehicles had been “obeying the same road rules that any car is required to follow.”

While builders of AI technology would have us believe that computers are a lot better than human beings at making decisions, that simply is not true. They can run mathematical calculations and operations faster than we can, for sure, and today’s AI can spit out predictions from models that use enormous amounts of data much faster than we can as individual humans.

But, to be clear, they are using mathematical models at least a couple of hundred years old—like statistical regression modeling for predictions or for pattern recognition in data.

However, they are bereft of certain types of intelligence—for instance, if I see crows on the road, I am unlikely to hit the brakes, as I would if I were approaching a human or a larger animal, say, a cow.

This is simply because I know that the birds are likely to fly away as they sense that my vehicle is approaching, whereas the human or the bovine may not get themselves out of the way soon enough.

An autonomous car—at least today—will see the crows as an obstruction, and take corrective action—by braking, or swerving out of the way, both of which would be dangerous to other human drivers on the same road who wouldn’t be making the same mistake.

It will take many more years of labeling data around such potential instances—and feeding them into AI programmes for these vehicles to come anywhere close to a human’s ability to drive a vehicle on the open road.

The only place I have seen autonomous vehicles work with any level of reliability is in tightly controlled situations, such as in and around a warehouse or on a highly automated factory floor, where repetitive, predictable movements of these vehicles can be automated or mechanised.

This proves, yet again, that the automation of routine, repetitive tasks is not AI by any stretch of the imagination, and we should resist attempts by technologists to obfuscate the difference between the two.

(The author is technology consultant and venture capitalist)