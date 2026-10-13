By Noshin Kagalwalla,

The financial services industry has always been in the business of prediction. Every loan approval reflects an assessment of future repayment. Every fraud alert signals a judgment about potential risk. Every investment recommendation, insurance premium, and customer offer relies on understanding what is likely to happen next.

For decades, these decisions have been shaped by a combination of human expertise, historical data, and established rules. Today, institutions must evaluate a far greater volume of information, respond to events in real time, and operate in an environment where customer expectations, economic conditions and risk patterns can shift rapidly. AI is helping financial institutions process these complexities, uncover relevant insights, and strengthen decision-making across the enterprise. As adoption accelerates, the industry’s focus is expanding from operational efficiency to decision quality which ultimately influences growth, risk, customer outcomes and resilience.

The first wave of adoption delivered significant gains by streamlining repetitive activities and reducing operational effort. The opportunity today extends much further. AI can analyse vast volumes of data, identify patterns that may not be visible through conventional approaches, and generate insights in real time. This allows organisations to anticipate emerging risks, respond more effectively to changing market conditions, and make informed decisions with greater confidence.

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Fraud management provides a clear example. Financial crime has become increasingly sophisticated, often exploiting trusted channels and mirroring legitimate customer behaviour. Conventional rule-based systems remain valuable for known threats, yet evolving fraud techniques demand greater adaptability. By combining transactional, behavioral, and contextual data, AI can help institutions identify unusual activity earlier and support more precise intervention.

The same principle applies to customer engagement. Financial institutions possess rich customer data, yet many interactions still occur in isolation. AI can help organisations connect disparate signals to better understand customer needs, financial goals, and potential risks. This enables banks and insurers to deliver more relevant experiences, provide timely guidance, and build relationships grounded in deeper understanding.

India is particularly well positioned to benefit from this shift. The country’s digital public infrastructure, widespread digital adoption, and expanding financial ecosystem have created unprecedented volumes of data and interaction. The challenge now is converting that information into intelligence that can support better decisions at scale.

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As AI assumes a greater role in decision-making, governance becomes increasingly important. Financial institutions must understand how models operate, monitor outcomes continuously, and establish clear accountability for decisions influenced by AI. Recent regulatory developments, including the Reserve Bank of India’s draft model risk management guidelines, reinforce the need for rigorous oversight, transparency, and responsible deployment.

This shift is already underway. AI is helping institutions identify emerging risks sooner, engage customers more meaningfully, allocate resources more effectively and respond faster to changing conditions. As these capabilities continue to mature, trust, governance and accountability will remain essential foundations. Financial services has always relied on informed judgment. AI expands the ability to make those judgments with greater speed, context, and confidence. In an increasingly complex operating environment, that capability may prove to be one of the industry’s most valuable advantages.

The author is VP-Public Sector, APAC & MD, SAS India.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.