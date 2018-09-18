Section 377: Walking into a new dawn

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict and the country swelled with pride.

The Constitution of India is really dynamic. Dated she is, but nonetheless progressive. She is succinct, yet waxed eloquent to take within her ambit the protective rights of each and every citizen and resident of India. My belief, in my nation, was reiterated as the afternoon set in on September 6, 2018, and roots of an inclusive society were being sown.

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict and the country swelled with pride. In a historic judgment on Section 377, the Supreme Court said, “In Puttaswamy (supra), the right to privacy has been declared to be a fundamental right by this Court as being a facet of life and personal liberty protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

The Supreme Court went on to add: “In view of the above authorities, we have no hesitation to say that Section 377 IPC, in its present form, abridges both human dignity as well as the fundamental right to privacy and choice of the citizenry, howsoever small. As sexual orientation is an essential and innate facet of privacy, the right to privacy takes within its sweep the right of every individual including that of the LGBT to express their choices in terms of sexual inclination without the fear of persecution or criminal prosecution.”

Section 377 has been a long battle. It became personal for me as my best friend Keshav Suri emerged as a beacon of hope for the community. He had been doing many skilling and diverse programmes in his company. In April 2018, we decided to file his writ petition and were ready for the battle. It was amazing to see the speed of things and hear the judicial pronouncement of the Constitutional Bench. The decision was unanimous and forward-thinking—apologising for the archaic law, reinstating free will and right to equality, paving the way forward. The judgment has given hope to so many and life to all.

Non-acceptance has been an issue for long and Section 377 fuelled it. It not only has repercussions on the development of the community, it affects the economic growth of the country as well. Building an inclusive nation; everyone contributes to the GDP of the country in more ways than one—1.24 million and more is not an ignorable number. There is an entire market that caters to their needs and, therefore, legalisation of homosexuality legalises that market too. This financial strength of the LGBTQI community is referred to as ‘pink money.’ And it’s not a small amount. This economy rakes in millions in countries like the US.

But it isn’t only about the well-being of the country’s economy. It is about the individual, too. Depression is high amongst members of the LGBTQI community and one of the primary reasons for it is the failure to lead a normal life. Jobs and, in turn, financial security is denied to people on the basis of their sexual orientation.

The judgment is progressive and inclusive, to say the least. The Supreme Court, while decriminalising homosexuality, has acknowledged the basic human needs of the citizens and the importance of forming relationships and love. Without adhering to it, the judgment has recognised Maslow’s theories of needs and self-actualisation being one of the most important. “The state’s relationship to lesbian and gay individuals under a regime of sodomy laws constructs a similar, yet dispersed, structure of observation and surveillance. The public is sensitive to the visibility of lesbians and gays as socially and legally constructed miscreants. Admittedly certain individuals, namely those who are certified with various levels of state authority, are more directly linked to the extension of law’s power. Yet the social effects of sodomy laws are not tied to these specialised agents alone. On the ground level, private individuals also perform roles of policing and controlling lesbian and gay lives in a mimetic relation to the modes of justice itself.”

To my mind, this is a step in the right direction of complete equality. While homosexuality is no longer a criminal offence, it will take time for it to be openly accepted by the society. September 6, 2018, was step one. The milestone ahead is clear, i.e. right to true equality—marriage, children, adoption, spouse insurance, inheritance, so on and so forth. However, the journey is yet to be traversed. The judgment shows the path. In jurisprudences over the world, the same trend has been followed: The UK first decriminalised, then gave rights for civil unions and then marriage. The US has had the same trajectory; Ireland, too. Therefore, we are on the right path.

Section 377 was only the first stop to make India an all-inclusive society. Like Hillary Clinton said, “Gay rights and human rights are one and the same.” The day it becomes a reality is the day we truly become a just and free society.

-Neeha Nagpal is a Supreme Court advocate who represented the petitioners in the case against Section 377