  • MORE MARKET STATS

Second wave of coronavirus is raging among ‘the young’! It’s time to open up controlled distribution of vaccines

By: |
April 7, 2021 4:01 AM

States are asking for vaccine-eligibility age to be lowered, but the real solution is open-market availability of vaccines

covid 19 vaccines, covid 19 pandemicFor those who can’t afford open-market prices, the government can roll-out free vaccination at both private and public-funded facilities.

Delhi has joined Punjab and Maharashtra in asking the Centre to allow Covid-19 vaccination for the youth. The national capital—Punjab and Maharashtra—have been labelled ‘states of concern’ by the Centre, in view of the second-wave surge in new Covid-19 cases. With AIIMS director Randeep Guleria having stated that the second-wave seems to be primarily raging among ‘the young’, the states’ call for allowing vaccination for persons as young as 21 years old would seem justified. Delhi has also asked the Centre to allow vaccination centres to function 24×7, which, at present, are functioning 12 hours a day.

If the Centre were to agree to the states’ pleas, chances are the vaccination cover could go up. But, this would still be just a partial solution, since leaving vaccination to the open market—with no price caps on vaccines—would allow people of all ages for whom the vaccines have been proven to safe and effective to get inoculated. Private hospitals with adequate infrastructure for monitoring/managing AEFI can make the service available for as many hours as they choose.

Related News

For those who can’t afford open-market prices, the government can roll-out free vaccination at both private and public-funded facilities. The Centre needs to bear in mind the fact that Covid-19 will keep coming in waves unless there is significant vaccine coverage within the country. And, if vaccine-resistant variants develop, the controlled distribution would truly have proved disastrous.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Second wave of coronavirus is raging among ‘the young’! It’s time to open up controlled distribution of vaccines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MMDR reforms to give new LIFE to the mining sector
2Vaccine plus technology: What we need to combat Covid 2.0
3Strengthen state capacity: This is a must if budgeted funds are to be used effectively for fostering growth