A rule Sebi said it wanted to relax has, through interpretation, become tighter. On July 7, 2025, the regulator published a consultation paper conceding that the broad-basing requirement under Regulation 24(b) of the Mutual Funds Regulations had “proven to be a barrier” and had not provided a level playing field to asset management companies (AMCs). On April 9, Sebi issued an interpretive letter that reads the same rule more severely than industry had assumed. The two positions are not easily reconciled.

The letter was issued to UTI Alternatives Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UTI Asset Management Company that manages three Category-II alternative investment funds (AIFs). UTI Alternatives asked four questions: does the broad-based fund requirement in Regulation 24(b) apply to management services rendered by an AMC subsidiary to an AIF and its schemes? If it does, is compliance tested at the fund level or at the scheme level? In a master-feeder structure where feeders do not take standalone investment decisions, is it enough if only the master is broad-based? And does the look-through benefit available to specified foreign portfolio investors under the Master Circular extend to similarly regulated domestic entities such as banks, insurers, and provident fund trusts?

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Sebi’s answers, in order, are: yes, scheme level, no, and no. Taken together, they require that every pooled vehicle receiving management services from an AMC subsidiary, at every level of a structure, independently satisfy the 20-investor floor and the 25% concentration cap. No relief is granted for capital intermediated through regulated domestic entities.

The first difficulty is textual. Regulation 24(b) restricts an AMC to “management and advisory services provided to pooled assets including offshore funds, insurance funds, pension funds, provident funds, or such categories of foreign portfolio investor as may be specified by the Board”. The words “broad-based fund” do not appear in the main clause. The expression appears in an explanation that is tethered to a proviso permitting portfolio management services to non-broad-based funds. The regulation, read as a whole, distinguishes between “pooled assets” in the main clause and “broad-based fund” in the proviso carve-out. Sebi’s own consultation paper recognises the distinction: it proposes to allow AMCs to serve “pooled non-broad-based funds”, a category that would be redundant if every pooled asset were, by definition, broad-based.

The second difficulty is the scheme-level test. Sebi draws on Regulation 10 of the AIF Regulations, under which each scheme of an AIF is treated as a distinct investment vehicle for registration, corpus, and investor limits. That is a registration and compliance concept under one framework. It does not determine the scope of an AMC’s permissible business under a different framework. Applying a scheme-level test without a clear anti-conflict rationale simply transposes a mechanical threshold across frameworks.

The third difficulty is master-feeder. The letter requires each feeder to independently clear the broad-basing criterion, on the reasoning that management services are rendered separately to each. A feeder, by design, is a conduit. It does not take independent investment decisions. The underlying investor base sits at the master level. Insisting on scheme-level broad-basing at every layer elevates form over substance, and disturbs arrangements routinely used to aggregate anchor institutional capital before it is channelled into a master vehicle.

The fourth difficulty is the look-through asymmetry. An appropriately regulated foreign portfolio investor (FPI) gets the benefit of a look-through to its underlying investors. An Indian bank, insurer, or provident fund trust, each supervised intensively by the RBI, IRDAI, or PFRDA, does not. The formal reason offered is that domestic entities sit outside the FPI framework in which the look-through was prescribed. That is true, but it is the wrong way round. Domestic regulated entities are more, not less, supervised than many foreign investor categories that are opaque and still do enjoy the benefit.

The larger point is the collision with Sebi’s own stated direction. The consultation paper of July 7, 2025, recorded that the broad-basing requirement “has proven to be a barrier” and had not provided a level playing field to AMCs against other intermediaries managing pooled non-broad-based funds. It proposed, as an ease-of-doing business measure, to permit AMCs to serve such funds, subject to safeguards on differential fees, inter-business transfers, and information access. Before that proposal could take effect, Sebi has interpreted the same regulation to tighten, not ease, the position. Existing Category-II AIF structures built around anchor investors, master-feeder arrangements used for tax or jurisdictional segregation, and mandates drawing on domestically regulated capital are all caught. Independent AIF managers, who sit entirely outside Regulation 24(b), are untouched. The competitive gap the consultation paper sought to close has just widened.

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Informal guidance under the Sebi (Informal Guidance) Scheme, 2025, formally binds Sebi only in its dealings with the applicant. In practice, it shapes how the industry behaves. A letter that reads words into the main clause of a regulation, transposes a registration concept into a business-scope restriction, and runs against the regulator’s own publicly stated policy direction is not ordinary interpretation. Sebi has published a consultation paper pointing in one direction and an interpretive letter pointing in the other. The way Sebi has interpreted the regulation, now renumbered under the 2026 rewrite, will hurt mutual fund managers and place them at a hugely competitive disadvantage to global players who manage all kinds of pools of funds and Sebi’s preferring “broad-based” pools of capital is neither rooted in policy nor in ease of doing business. The silver lining in the informal guidance is that it does not bar AMCs from managing broad-based funds, but only puts certain conditionalities to managing such pools, which are achievable, as importing the proviso to the improper regulation must be imported fully, not partly.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.