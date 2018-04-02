​​ ​
  3. SC/ST creamy layer must not get benefits

SC/ST creamy layer must not get benefits

Government being unfair to poorer and less qualified SC/ST by arguing creamy-layer disqualification doesn’t apply to them.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 2, 2018 4:32 AM
supreme court, SC/ST creamy layer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, reservation policy, centre, narendra modi government The petition in the Supreme Court, by the Samta Andolan Samiti that represents poor and downtrodden SC/ST in Rajasthan, does not dispute the origins of the concept of ‘creamy layer’, it just wants this to be applied to SC/ST as well.

The government is being clever by half in opposing the concept of ‘creamy layer’ when it comes to SC/ST reservations. It has argued, in the Supreme Court, that as per the Mandal judgment, the concept really applies to OBC reservations, not SC/ST. The petition in the Supreme Court, by the Samta Andolan Samiti that represents poor and downtrodden SC/ST in Rajasthan, does not dispute the origins of the concept of ‘creamy layer’, it just wants this to be applied to SC/ST as well.

If a rich OBC is seen as someone who should no longer be eligible for the same reservations available to a poor OBC, surely the same logic should apply to SC/ST as well? The government can argue that the Constitution does not mandate any such division into rich and poor SC/ST, but if the Constitution was such a holy book, it wouldn’t have been amended 101 times since 1950. And, if the government is going to go by the Constitution, it would do well to note that the founding fathers wanted the SC/ST reservation for just 10 years, but this was extended from time to time by an amendment to the Constitution.

And, to quote the old example, if a Jagjivan Ram’s daughter can avail of reservations, there is something clearly wrong in the scheme. And if, like last year, the government decided that OBCs who are working in PSUs will no longer qualify for reservations, not applying this to SC/ST implies that the benefits will always be cornered by the better off SC/STs.

Indeed, in M Nagaraj (2006) that dealt with reservations in promotions for SC/ST, the Supreme Court ruled that while the government was free to mandate this, “the State will have to see that its reservation provision does not lead to excessiveness so as to breach the ceiling-limit of 50% or obliterate the creamy layer or extend the reservation indefinitely.”

Some facts from the PRICE all-India income and expenditure survey need to be kept in mind by the Supreme Court. According to PRICE, around 6% of SC households (that’s 4 million households) earn between Rs 5-10 lakh a year and 7% (5 million) earn over Rs 10 lakh. In the case of ST households, 11% (3 million) earn between Rs 5-10 lakh and 5% (1 million) earn over Rs 10 lakh (see graphic). According to the latest definition put out by the central government, OBCs who earn more than Rs 8 lakh are considered to be ‘creamy layer’ and, therefore, ineligible for reservation benefits. Based on the PRICE survey, if 22 million OBC households are ‘creamy layer’, 13 million SC/ST households are also “creamy layer”, using the income definition.

If completion of college is considered to be a cut-off, as it should, the number of households in the ‘creamy layer’ is roughly similar. Using this cut-off seems logical since, once a household has used a reservation to get into college, there is really no justification for that family to get the reservation for future generations. Ideally, once reservation is given for college, it should not be given for jobs, but even if you let that be, surely the reservation in jobs cannot be in perpetuity—that is, person A gets a job through reservations, then his daughter gets it, and her daughter after that … While 19% of OBC households fall in this category of graduates and above (23 million), it is 14% for SCs (9 million) and 11% for STs (3 million).

Indeed, education seems a better cut-off than just income since it is education more than caste that determines income levels. So, in 2016, according to PRICE, income levels of SC households rose from Rs 90,285 per year to Rs 138,152, when the head of the family completed primary school as compared to when he was illiterate. As the head completed matriculation, the income rose to Rs 186,592, and to Rs 223,356 if he completed school. This applies to all caste groups.

And, interestingly, an upper caste illiterate household’s earning of Rs 93,756 per year was a third lower than an SC household’s if the head had completed even primary school. An upper caste household, where the head had completed just primary school, earned Rs 148,018 as compared to an SC household’s Rs 186,592 if the head had matriculated … A upper caste household whose head had completed school earned Rs 264,818 as compared to Rs 303,680 for an SC household headed by a graduate.

Postscript: Since everyone seems to be justifying reservations by referring to the Constitution, keep in mind Article 335 that deals with it says “The claims of the members of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes shall be taken into consideration, consistently with the maintenance of efficiency of administration, in the making of appointments to services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union or of a State”. When is the last time the government did an exercise to see if “efficiency of administration” hadn’t been compromised? And, in the case of teachers in schools/colleges, the yardstick has to be quality of the teaching, not efficiency of administration—given the multitude of teacher-tests, surely scoring should be done to see if quality has been given the go-by? Perhaps, that should be the subject of a future PIL.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Harsh Parashar
    Apr 3, 2018 at 12:05 am
    Refutation : OBCs cannot be compared with SC/STs.. the latter are not land owners.. not wealthy.. they are no Yadavs no Fortuner and SUV owners.. That is why the logic of OBC is rendered null and void therein. Read few questions for more clarity.. : (1) how many wealthy SC/STs or lavish Public figures or Industrialists you know of? Are they more than the number of your fingers, if at all. (2) how many scams have been done by SC/STs? (3) how many SC/STs became Prime minister and President, till date? (4) how many SC/ST judges are in Supreme Court? (5) why the forward caste which is barely 25-30 percent of Indian population, claims 100 percent of resources.. And will they be satisfied with an exclusive reservation of 30 percent as per their population, without sharing seats with other castes or they seek more? The claim of 50 lakh SC/ST earning over 10 lakh is false and can be cross checked with statistics of Ministry of Social Justice. Q(2) efficiency of forward caste
    Reply
    1. Subodh Tripathi
      Apr 5, 2018 at 6:42 pm
      President of our Country is SC Uttar Pradesh former CM Mayawati is SC or ST There are many more. So get your Facts clear
      Reply
    2. Harsh Parashar
      Apr 2, 2018 at 11:39 pm
      Ever wondered why only a Baniya or Pandit, which are 5 of Indian population or a forward caste, overall 25-30 of Indian population, seems to have an issue with weaker sections.. how many poor Pandit or Baniyas struggling for bread, exists in this Country? To be precise, not a single.. they exist only in false narratives conspired and spread by these modern oppressors.. As a matter of fact, Reservation is not a economical remedy but sociological one..further, barely 4 people in India pay income tax.. Let's say 30 of them are in public sector.. then roughly out of 1.33 of Indian population is dealing with Reservation.. wherein 0.67 in available for SC/ST/OBC.. then 99.33 of Indians are away from that picture.. then how come this 25 forward caste population is blaming reservation for all the chaos.. Indian is not a birth right of just these 25 Pandit baniya Thakur.. it belongs to the rest 75 population as well. Lastly, even 25 exclusive reservation to forward caste is futile..
      Reply
      1. Subodh Tripathi
        Apr 5, 2018 at 6:47 pm
        Population wise General Caste has 30 , OBC 41 and SC/ST has 29 So don't comment rubbish. You are nowhere near Truth.
        Reply
      2. rajeev sharma
        Apr 2, 2018 at 11:20 pm
        Daits are exploiting Dalits. Why creamy layer dalits are not surrendering benefits and priveleges of SC ST for backwards SC. They are taking all benefits and exploiting their own society.
        Reply
        1. sandeep rawat
          Apr 2, 2018 at 11:17 pm
          Very ggid thing. If we will give 100 reservation then also it is not the solution. The less capable person will be in teaching, medical and top beuracrats. If less capable people will responsible for development of country then what they will do, we can imagine. But if we will give chance to capable people theb they can do a real development. And development means for all
          Reply
          1. Dr Sachin kamble
            Apr 3, 2018 at 11:04 am
            Then why India was not a developed country before reservation????? All shots!!!
            Reply
            1. Sudhanshu Pathak
              Apr 6, 2018 at 5:43 am
              Seriously !!!.. u r an educated fellow.. still such a stupid question.. may be because u got reservation !
          2. srinath dasi
            Apr 2, 2018 at 10:11 pm
            I guess such is the ire towards people who utilise the opportunity rather than let it go waste. But reservation to any set is not provided based on the rich vs poor divide, so logic of arguing that rich take away the larger share is a bit confusing because if poor people did not utilise the reservation how did the statistics rise to above mentioned levels from utter poverty faced by these people, though the article has been strong in its emotion it isnt really strong in its point. So if Sunil Jain stops keeping Jain in his name in reference to his community, or when people start preferring to give importance to being Indian over their sense of belonging in a community , SC s dont have any other opportunity apart from taking a govt for livelihood...so every SC needs reservation....else he becomes a victim of discrimination.....Yaduvansh Sharma...the only reason SC s dont get postings is because they are choice posting based on the choice of our leaders not beacuse of lack of talent
            Reply
            1. Siddharth Kanoujia
              Apr 2, 2018 at 5:19 pm
              Dear Sunil Jain, you being a Jain should go back to your origins to find out why your religion came into existence. As a Jain, now you are batting for caste Hindus is amusing. Spewing Snobbish venom at lower castes and Dalits in a newspaper owned by baniyas is rich indeed. And a business newspaper commenting on social issues is really a contradiction in terms.
              Reply
              1. Ram Maddela
                Apr 2, 2018 at 10:53 pm
                Please tell how reservations without creamy layer, will help left out in the same community. Creamy layer does not mean that upper caste taking away the reservations.
                Reply
              2. Ajay Rawval
                Apr 2, 2018 at 2:14 pm
                Sunil Jain you poor fellow , you don’t have any idea about reservations given to SC /STs. Reservation was given for social backwardness and not to economic backwardness. So don’t post such crapy things against reservation.
                Reply
                1. Shubh Pratap Singh
                  Apr 2, 2018 at 5:25 pm
                  reservation lete hi reh jaaoge...janam se death tk reservation...!!! reservation should be based on Economy not on Caste...!!!
                  Reply
                2. Sameer Joshi
                  Apr 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm
                  If something has not solved the purpose of its origin why we are keep pulling it.. reservations were supposed to be for 10 Years and it is still there after 70 years, it's main purpose was to reduce the gap between Higher and Lower Cast peoples earning and standard of living. but even after 70 years if this has not solved the problem even 50 , we are definitely on a wrong track and should re think on this strategy on economic scale, reservation should not be birth right for anyone, it should only be given to needy ones, as that was the sole purpose and prospect of it shown by the grate man.
                  Reply
                  1. Thiruveedhi Ramanarayanan
                    Apr 2, 2018 at 12:09 pm
                    Not only SC/ST all creamy layers of any cost and religion should not get benefits.
                    Reply
                    1. Ajay Rawval
                      Apr 2, 2018 at 2:15 pm
                      You are right sir but let us become equal to these so called upper castes then let it happen.
                      Reply
                      1. Vidushi Rana
                        Apr 2, 2018 at 6:21 pm
                        I already see that happening. And I don't think that people from reserved categories will ever say that they don't need reservation now(would be glad if I'm wrong) . The time has surely changed.. The oppressor has become the oppressed and the hunter has become the prey. :p
                      2. Siddharth Kanoujia
                        Apr 2, 2018 at 5:20 pm
                        You must be a brahmin indeed
                        Reply
                        1. Yaduvansh Sharma
                          Apr 2, 2018 at 8:15 pm
                          when people run out of arguments they start personal attacks....you should fight with solid argument rather than doing what you are.
                      3. B N Srinivasa Rao
                        Apr 2, 2018 at 10:16 am
                        Children of IAS officer, MLA and MP's children, business and land lords children getting all the benefits applicable to poor SC and ST catagery is ridiculous !!. Where as upper caste poors are deprived of benefits of poor only because of they mentioned that they are upper caste. For the last 70 years a lot of changes have taken in all front. It is necessary to revisit every decision in the past considering the present situation.
                        Reply
                        1. Swapnil Rahinj
                          Apr 2, 2018 at 2:18 pm
                          Yes. You are right! But sir, do you endorse intercaste marriages for removal of caste system? What are percentages IAS and IPS from OBC and SC ST category? You just see one example one IAS and IPS and get jelous. Digest the fact, this is affirmative action. Their rightful share.
                          Reply
                          1. Yaduvansh Sharma
                            Apr 2, 2018 at 8:25 pm
                            intercaste marriages are personal decisions we are no one to judge as per the law. BTW there are substantial percentage of OBC and SC/ST which qualifies CSE, but they don't go to higher positions because when it comes to real deal only performance matters not your caste, if you perform better you will be promoted otherwise being a district magistrate for your whole life is nowadays common goal of reserved category . Harsh but true, that's the reason mayawati type leaders want reservations in promotion too. hypocrates all around. Dividing our society on caste basis is easy for politicians because of lack of awareness among reserved class, they should realize or may be they know just don't accept the fact it is not ethical to promote caste based reservation. we are in modern society if government is really concerned about socially deprived people the best thing they can do to them is fully waived education(which is there), let them do the hard work. Lollipop mat do !!!
                            1. Ram Maddela
                              Apr 2, 2018 at 11:10 pm
                              First thing. creamy layer does not mean upper caste is eligible for sc/st benefits. It really helps poor sc/st to get the benefit instead of rich. Thank god atleast after 70 yrs, some one from the same community started demanding creamy layer, after all without creamy layer, majority of the sc/st can never enjoy reservation benefit.
                          2. Load More Comments

                          Go to Top