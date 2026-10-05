By Amol Agrawal

2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the Economics Nobel Prize awarded to the trio of George Akerlof, Michael Spence, and Joseph Stiglitz “for their analyses of markets with asymmetric information”.

The anniversary could not be more important as one of the major causes of today’s economic problems is information asymmetry. The Tata boardroom fight is keeping shareholders nervous as the board members know more than the investors. Global bond investors are demanding higher yields as the governments know more about their debt levels. Climate change is creating massive economic shocks as there is limited information. The spread of fake news has become a disease of contemporary society. The list goes on and on.

Economics 101 assumes that buyers and sellers have perfect information leading to market equilibrium. In reality, the information between buyers and sellers is highly imperfect with one party knowing more about the product/service than the other, leading to information asymmetry.

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In 1961, George Stigler (1982 Nobel laureate) noted these dispersions and added that buyers compare finding cheaper prices with additional search costs. If costs are lower, buyer will try to find cheaper prices and if costs are higher, buyer will settle for the available price. In the same year, William Vickrey (1996 Nobel laureate), while explaining auctions, said that the bidder knows more about the price preferences than the auctioneer. In 1963, Kenneth Arrow (1972 Nobel), while writing on health economics, commented that “the information possessed by the physician as to the consequences and possibilities of treatment is necessarily very much greater than that of the patient”. This kind of information asymmetry leads to the problem of moral hazard where an entity provides misleading information about one’s health leading to lower insurance premium. The moral hazard not just leads to an inadequate provision of medical insurance — as the insurer cannot differentiate between healthy and unhealthy — but also increases the medical services that are availed as the insurer pays the bill.

In 1970, Akerlof added to the discussions by introducing the quality of goods in a highly cited article titled The Market for “Lemons”: Quality Uncertainty and the Market Mechanism. Akerlof said that in most markets both high-quality and low-quality goods are sold together, creating an information asymmetry between the buyer and the seller. Akerlof explains this asymmetry in the used car market which has both good cars (“peaches”) and bad cars (“lemons”). The seller knows more about the car than the buyer. Buyers do not know the quality of vehicles and prefer to buy at the lowest price. But at the lowest price, only lemons will sell as peaches will opt out of the market. The information asymmetry leads to the second problem called adverse selection where the entity (usually the seller) has more information than the buyer, leading to products of inferior quality in the market.

In the article, Akerlof also cites examples from other markets. He adds to Arrow’s research, saying medical insurance too would lead to adverse selection if all the healthy people stopped paying insurance premium and exited the market. This would lead to the insurer company having unhealthier patients and higher claims. There is a difference in adverse selection between car and medical markets. While the higher premiums in insurance will drive away healthier patients, the lower prices in used cars will drive away healthier peaches. The other example is from credit markets, where the lender does not have information about the borrower. This leads to higher interest rates, which in turn attract lower credit-worthy borrowers. In fact, Akerlof referenced the Indian economic history to explain the information asymmetry in credit markets, citing examples from our credit markets. In 1966-67, he was working at the Indian Statistical Institute on a project related to the Bhakra Nangal Dam; he revised the peaches-and-lemons research drawing insights from India’s economic history.

A key insight from his research is that the prevalence of lemons leads to inefficient markets and poor policies. This results in the development of market institutions and mechanisms such as guarantees, building of brands, chain stores, franchising, and different types of contracts.

Stiglitz (1973) provided an alternative and said that insurers can get their clients to reveal information about themselves via “screening”. For information asymmetry in credit markets, Stiglitz opined that lenders should ration loans instead of increasing interest rates. Landowners and tenants establish share-cropping contracts to deal with information problems.

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Spence’s (1973) solution to addressing information asymmetry was “signalling”, where individuals send some observable action to convince the opposite party of their credibility. In a job market, employees can signal their quality to the prospective employers by highlighting education qualifications. Likewise, firms pay dividends to signal their favourable prospects despite dividends attracting taxes.

The contribution of the trio was not limited to information economics but also applied to many economic fields such as game theory, financial markets, and development economics.

To sum up, the 2001 Nobel in Economics is a major landmark in the history of the Prize. The rise of digital technology and social media have added several layers of complexity as there is too much noise around available information. Signalling and screening the lemons from the peaches remains as important and timeless as ever.

The author teaches at the National Institute of Securities Markets

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.