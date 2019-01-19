Scrap sedition law: Kapil Sibal is right, but Congress must recognise its own hypocrisy

Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal is right in demanding that the sedition law (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code)—a colonial vestige—be scrapped. Its preponderance in cases where a political leader is critiqued or dissent is voiced makes it clear that the law is mostly abused by the political class. No wonder, thus, that only two accused, out of 18 against whom trial was completed between 2014 and 2016, were found guilty of sedition. As per NCRB data, between 2014 and 2016, 179 people had been arrested for sedition while, by the end of 2016, the police had not filed the chargesheet in 80% of the cases and trial was pending in 90% of them. The politics over the sedition law, however, is as ugly as the politicisation of the law. While Sibal’s statement comes in the backdrop of the Union government-controlled Delhi Police filing a chargesheet in the JNU February 2016 matter carrying sedition charges against the accused and similar charges being slapped against an academic, a journalist, and an activist in BJP-ruled Assam over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the fact is the Congress, and, indeed, regional parties have not shied away from using the law to crush dissent or further political agendas in the past. That the law to punish “disaffection” against the State was brought by the British Raj in 1870 to first crush the Wahabi opposition to its rule, and then India’s independence movement, by using it against the movement’s leaders seems to be a lesson from history that is completely lost on the political class today.

From Kashmiri students of a Uttar Pradesh college shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after a cricket-match to Chhattisgarh-based doctor/human rights activist Binayak Sen (for alleged Maoist links), those charged with sedition in India across political dispensations seem to have been thorns in the eyes of the ruling party. Parties that now decry the sedition law have been quick to use it when in power. Indeed, Sibal’s Congress has had no qualms in using it against cartoonist Aseem Trivedi in 2012 for highlighting corruption, or even against Amnesty International, an NGO, in 2016 for organising an event where some Kashmir families that allegedly lost members to military/paramilitary “encounter/torture” were airing their grief before fellow countrymen. The government—the present dispensation or the one that comes later this year—should indeed junk the sedition law. It is purposeless in an age where expression of dissent—that has become difficult to curb anyway, with the explosion of digital tech—should be used constructively to check for deficits in policy or governance. In 2016, the Supreme Court—citing its 1962 Kedar Nath Singh judgment—had opined that mere criticism of the government, however harsh or biting, would be “outside the scope of the section (124A)”. While it had added an “incitement of violence” touchstone to determine valid charges of sedition, that is neither here nor there since there would always be someone to argue that a cartoonist’s political cartoons could inspire a popular uprising. The only solution, perhaps, is to then scrap the law and allow dissent for a healthy democracy while keeping an eye out for agents of radicalisation.