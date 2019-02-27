SC must vet process, states must help tribals get their land

The Supreme Court ordering states to evict 1.9 million tribal and forest-dwelling families off their land will not only mean a humanitarian crisis of unimaginable proportions, it shows up the incompetence of both the state and Central governments since neither interceded when the tribal claims on forest land used by them were being rejected. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has instructed his state chief ministers to help the tribals, BJP chief Amit Shah has now done the same with BJP chief ministers. Ironically, while the tribal affairs ministry has been writing to various states about the high levels of claims-rejection for several years, there was no meaningful attempt to fix matters.

That matters should have come to this point is ironic since the very purpose of the FRA was to grant tribals the rights to the forest they had been using for decades, if not centuries; and now a petition by various wildlife and conservationist groups has resulted in their getting evicted. Given that 1.9 million families are set to lose their forest rights, it is unfortunate that the SC didn’t question the process closely; it must now, at least, ask for greater clarity on the process and whether this violated the FRA. While Rule 13 of the FRA allows oral evidence—by community elders, for instance—of a claim, Down to Earth says that many forest departments insisted on other evidence such as satellite imagery and caste certificates; indeed, in March 2017, the tribal affairs ministry clarified the usage of Rule 13, but this didn’t seem to have helped. In this context, when the issue of tribal rights was brought up before the Gujarat High Court, it said that the ‘primary duty of the Court’ in interpreting the FRA was to adopt an approach that helped achieve the ‘purposes of the law’ and any other interpretation that defeated the purpose was ‘not permissible’; the court went on to say, ‘the hard fact that the claims petitions are filed by persons who… would hardly possess any such convincing and cogent evidence to the satisfaction of the authorities’.

Also, while the wildlife/conservation groups who filed the petition against the tribal/forest dwelling communities believe that the forest-dwellers are encroachers and are contributing to the denuding of forest land and shrinking wildlife population, there is ample evidence that community-based conservation efforts is helping preserve and even regenerate forests in many states. Communities in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha have managed to both re-green barren areas and preserve natural biodiversity—at times, even using the FRA mandate to thwart timber operations and tree-felling plans of the forest department. In fact, one of the gram sabhas in Maharashtra has been recognised by the UNDP for its “exemplary work on decentralised forest governance”. Forest-rich nations like Brazil, Nepal and Vietnam have vested their forest-dwelling communities with management rights over extensive swathes of forest land. It would be a shame if India moves the other way.