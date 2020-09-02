SC does well to allow states to determine quota limits for PG medical admission

However, the Court termed MCI’s stand as unconstitutional, adding further that these quotas should be granted only to doctors who have served a minimum of five years in rural or tribal districts.

A five-judge bench of the SC, on Monday, decided that states, not the MCI, has the power to decide on quotas in postgraduate medical admission for those serving in tribal, rural and hilly areas. While the states were granting these quotas to MBBS students serving in backward districts, MCI had contended that the states could not do so as the power to decide on reservations comes directly from the MCI. However, the Court termed MCI’s stand as unconstitutional, adding further that these quotas should be granted only to doctors who have served a minimum of five years in rural or tribal districts.

An earlier petition, filed by medical students, had asked for striking down quota in PG admissions for rural service. The courts have also had to rule on the tenure of service and amount for release from mandatory rural service in the case of medical indemnity bonds. Given the government spends around `22 lakh per MBBS student, asking them to serve in rural areas where the doctor-population ratio is really low, or seek release by paying a certain amount of money, seems fair. But, as per RTI data, of the total admissions in GMC Aurangabad since 1998-99, 84% had defaulted on the bond service. For the four medical colleges—Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai, Grant Govt Medical College, Mumbai, Govt Medical College, Mumbai, and BJ Govt Medical College, Pune—92.5% of graduates had defaulted in 2017. The PG quotas are no panacea for, but they can make rural service lucrative. But, unless states improve enforcement, the situation will not change on the ground.