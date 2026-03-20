The collapse of the IDBI Bank disinvestment is not an isolated setback; it is a familiar story in India’s privatisation playbook. A marquee transaction, years in the making, has once again run aground on a combination of over-optimism, structural rigidities, and policy ambiguity. At the heart of the failure lies a stubborn valuation mismatch. The government’s expectations, reportedly anchored to market prices, ran ahead of investor appetite.

This was always a fragile premise. IDBI Bank’s stock has a very low free float, which makes market pricing an unreliable guide to intrinsic value. Thinly traded stocks can inflate expectations without reflecting the risks a controlling investor must assume. Bidders, for their part, priced in precisely those risks—legacy liabilities, integration costs, and uncertainty over future obligations. The gap between what the seller hoped to realise and what buyers were willing to pay proved unbridgeable.

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Price vs. Risk

That disconnect points to a deeper flaw in how India approaches disinvestment. There is a persistent tendency to treat privatisation as a price-maximising exercise rather than a risk-transfer one. But strategic sales are not minority stake placements. A buyer taking control also takes on history—employee liabilities, cultural inertia, regulatory scrutiny and reputational exposure. In IDBI’s case, concerns over pension, and gratuity obligations, and the absence of adequate safeguards against future liabilities, weighed heavily. Equally telling is the limited competitive intensity in the final stages.

What began with broader interest narrowed to just a couple of serious bidders. Others dropped out along the way, citing precisely the issues that later sank the deal. This thinning of the field is a recurring pattern. Lengthy processes, shifting signals and opaque benchmarks create “deal fatigue” and a weakened auction, where price discovery is compromised.

Cost of Inertia

The IDBI episode also underscores the costs of procedural drag. Expressions of interest were invited as far back as 2022. Since then, global conditions have shifted, risk appetite has fluctuated, and geopolitical tensions have injected fresh caution into capital flows. Control, too, remains a grey area. While the stated intent was to transfer management control, investors have been wary of implicit constraints. In banking, where regulation is already tight, even a hint of residual state influence can dilute the investment case. There is also a broader political economy at play.

Privatising a bank is different from selling a manufacturing unit. Banks sit at the intersection of finance, social policy and public trust. Concerns around jobs, financial inclusion and credit delivery inevitably shape the contours of any sale, even if informally. These concerns are legitimate—but when they translate into implicit constraints without explicit pricing, they create uncertainty. The market reaction—an unwinding of the “privatisation premium” in IDBI Bank’s stock—captures the reality. Markets had priced in execution; they were forced to reprice uncertainty. That volatility signals that India’s privatisation outcomes remain uncertain.

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What needs to change is clear. Valuations must reflect risk, not aspiration. Legacy issues must be transparently addressed or ring-fenced. Timelines must be credible and enforced. Above all, the government must be clear about the control it is willing to relinquish. Partial exits with implicit strings attached are the least attractive proposition for serious capital. Until these structural issues are addressed, IDBI Bank will not be an aberration but a template. India’s privatisation drive will continue to hit the same wall—of mismatched expectations, procedural drag and policy ambiguity. Intent has never been lacking but execution remains the missing piece.