Russian president’s climate scepticism will prove costly

Vladimir Putin

World leaders are plumbing new depths of climate scepticism. Donald Trump will walk America out of the Paris deal if he survives his impeachment trial—and, the Republican party that Paul Krugman labelled ‘the political party that ruined the planet’ looks certain to rescue Trump. Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, whose regime is accused of supporting interests that are plundering the country’s rainforests, called climate change talks a “commercial game”. Now, Russian president Vladimir Putin, no novice to climate sceptic statements, has said that nobody knows what causes climate change. Tough luck, scientists! The leader of one of the worst global polluters thinks your academic output is bogus. He managed to add that “we must undertake maximum efforts to avoid climate change”. Yet, at the Semptember meeting in New York, Russia never committed to ambitious climate action beyond Paris deal requirements.

Against this backdrop, even if it could seem hard to agree with Greta Thunberg’s rage directed at world leaders who were “betraying” the young, it won’t be so hard to understand her frustration. With the window to act to prevent catastrophic climate change closing fast—the world will use up the carbon budget for keeping to the 1.5oC heating pathway in just 10 years—climate scpeticism is corrosive. The Putins and Trumps will say what they want—even advise Thunberg to “chill”—but their inertia should be called to account by the world leaders working towards mitigating climate change effects.