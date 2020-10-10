Data drive: Rural India accounts for a fifth of India’s infections

Semi-urban centres have also seen an increase, from 14.1% to 17.8%.

Although daily cases have come down from a peak of 96,000, the country hit last month, the challenge has evolved for the country: The share of rural districts in India’s total infections is rising. On Friday, as India inched closer to 7 million infections, rural India accounted for 19.8% of India’s total cases. Although a majority of the infections are still in urban areas, the share of rural centres has shot up from 15.8% on August 7.

Semi-urban centres have also seen an increase, from 14.1% to 17.8%. At the same time, a fourth of the infected in rural and semi-urban have died. In the rural areas, the share has doubled from 6.9% to 12.3%. Meanwhile, cases across districts have risen as compared to September 8. On October 8, there were 147 districts with over 10,000 cases, while on September 8, there were only 96 such districts.

Similarly, districts with over 5,000 cases increased from 169 to 270. And, districts with over 1,000 cases have gone up from 504 to 601 today. Now, 80% of India’s districts have over a 1,000 cases.