At a point when Noida International Airport, a flagship public-private partnership between the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG, is ready for take-off and awaiting final approval of its aerodrome security plan from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, an unusual issue has surfaced: the eligibility of a foreign CEO in a sensitive infrastructure asset. If security norms restrict such appointments, the question is less about the rule itself and more about its timing.

The emergence of leadership-related clearance concerns at this late stage after construction is complete and inauguration has already taken place risks delaying timelines and, more importantly, raises questions about regulatory predictability. In large infrastructure projects, where ownership structures, bid conditions, and management plans are integral to project design, such late-stage objections blur the line between policy certainty and post-facto intervention. The result is avoidable unease for both operators and financiers.

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Sequencing Problem

The immediate concern is not whether foreign nationals should head critical infrastructure assets, but whether such conditions are specified and enforced at the outset. If a foreign chief executive is inconsistent with prevailing norms, that restriction ought to have been clearly articulated at the bidding or approval stage, allowing project developers to align governance structures accordingly.

Invoking it after the project has progressed through design, financing, and construction introduces uncertainty and weakens the credibility of the approval process. It points to a sequencing problem in regulatory oversight, where key clearances are assessed in silos and often too late in the project cycle. Where security exposure is cited as the rationale, the logic of a late-stage objection is difficult to sustain: senior management would already have had access to design specifications, vendor ecosystems, and operational frameworks well before commissioning, making such concerns harder to justify at this juncture.

This inconsistency becomes sharper when viewed against practices in other sectors. Domestic airlines have operated with foreign executives subject to security clearances, and telecom companies too have accommodated foreign leadership within defined oversight frameworks. India has thus evolved workable mechanisms to balance national security considerations with the need for global expertise, capital, and managerial capability.

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If airports are to be treated differently, the policy rationale must be clearly articulated and applied consistently from the outset of the project lifecycle. Without this, regulatory action risks appearing uneven across sectors, even if grounded in legitimate concerns. For investors—particularly foreign partners in infrastructure projects—such variability complicates risk assessment, raises questions about governance predictability, and may ultimately influence participation in future public-private partnerships where clarity of rules is often as important as financial viability.

Lessons for PPPs

The larger lesson from the Noida case is that the infrastructure push is now constrained less by capital or intent and more by administrative alignment and process design. Addressing this does not require new layers of regulation, but better sequencing, coordination, and accountability. Non-negotiable conditions, including those relating to leadership eligibility and security clearances, must be disclosed upfront and enforced early in the project lifecycle.

Approvals that are predictable should be processed in parallel rather than sequentially, and responsibility for closure should rest with a clearly identified authority rather than being diffused across multiple agencies. Where sectoral practices diverge, harmonisation should be attempted. Without such changes, timelines will remain vulnerable to avoidable governance frictions, limiting the efficiency, credibility, and economic returns of the expanding infrastructure programme—even as investment outlays continue to rise.