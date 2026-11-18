Robots are grabbing headlines. On Tesla’s recent earnings call on October 21, Elon Musk announced that the company had commenced commercial production of its humanoid robot Optimus at its Fremont factory. This leverages Tesla’s expertise in computer vision, neural networks, and autonomous driving. While early production will be slow, the ramp-up aims to touch 20,000 units by end of 2027. Musk admitted there’s still a lot of work before Optimus becomes useful for open-ended tasks, and that’s appropriate, as his longer-term vision extends beyond manufacturing to healthcare, domestic chores, and senior care.

Chinese robotics company AgiBot entered the Guinness World Records books on October 24, when 110 of its bots performed coordinated dance sequences including jumps, flips, and novel formations, showcasing how multiple robots can operate in coordination.

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The BMW Group has been using robots for a while—for fixed-position precision in welding, bonding, and lifting. In September, they launched an advanced robot called Aeon at their Leipzig plant, equipped with gripping tools and scanning devices, allowing it to perform a range of tasks across the factory. Their plan is for humans to focus more on work that needs judgement and creativity.

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The expanding usage span: Manufacturing remains a robotic stronghold. Interesting developments include co-bots working alongside humans, robotic quality inspections, and robotic arms. Companies like ABB, Fanuc, Kuka and Universal Robots are fast advancing the case for robotic manufacturing.

Warehousing offers a promising environment for robotics, owing to its repetitive, structured operations. AI helps in identifying objects, navigating layouts, and machine-to-machine coordination. Amazon is pioneering a broad range of integrated automation technologies, including warehouse management, inventory systems, fulfillment processes, autonomous mobile robots, and AI-assisted perception. Locus Robotics is another serious player, specialising in flexible, software-driven solutions. Robotics is now moving to environments with increased human interaction, like retail and hospitality too.

Healthcare is seeing traction with surgical robotics being used for less invasive procedures, with enhanced visualisation and instrument control accelerating use. Rehab is also seeing robotic deployment for helping patients regain mobility after strokes and spinal injuries, as is elder care. What’s missing is robotic empathy, ethical judgement, and perhaps companionship.

Robotics in agriculture incudes autonomous farm vehicles, weed detection, precision spraying, harvesting of fruits and vegetables, crop and soil monitoring, and livestock management.

Construction and mining are amenable for robotic interventions owing to risks like hazardous environments, underground operations, and wide use of heavy machinery. Caterpillar and Komatsu are doing notable work here.

Likewise, energy infrastructure offers compelling use cases in high-voltage infra inspections, monitoring of pipelines and wind turbines, subsea inspections, and sensing of abnormal temperatures and vibrations. As does defence, space, and disaster response—for warfare, bomb disposal, safe surveillance, rescue ops, satellite maintenance, and planetary exploration.

The home is the final frontier—because objects are scattered, furniture is often moved, and people behaviours can be unpredictable. But there is scope to deploy robots for cleaning, helping with loading and unloading dishwashers, fetching items, folding clothes, and answering the door. Companionship too.

China leads the humanoid robot industry by a distance. While choreographed demos have taken the internet by storm, humanoid robots still lack the IQ to deal with situations requiring action outside programmed routines. Dexterity, intelligence, reliability, and cost are evolving rapidly though—as this technology is essential in countries whose populations are ageing, and whose workforce is shrinking.

But what of India? With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, millions of young people are seeking employment and social equity. The focus has to be on robotics for productivity augmentation and safety, rather than replacing humans.

Hazardous tasks are ideal for robotic automation. Like hot-tip galvanising for example, where steel components are dipped in molten zinc at about 450 degrees. Risks include thermal and acid burns, respiratory burns from chemical exposure, heat stress, and dehydration. Like cleaning of sewers, where robotics can keep workers away from fatally toxic gases, biological contaminants, and oxygen-depleted environments. Demolition and toxic waste disposal sites suggest themselves. The government of India’s NAMASTE (National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystems) scheme promotes such automation.

Defence and space exploration are amenable too, and where unpredictability is high.

Yet another avenue is protecting workers from carrying loads that could cause musculoskeletal damage. Like lifting cement bags, bricks, and steel bars in construction, lifting and placing hundreds of packages at warehouses, shifting patients in a hospital, or carrying heavy harvested produce in agricultural environments.

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Our robotic revolution must be taken to micro, small, and medium enterprises via shared services to beat cost barriers and increase the scope for employment. And to our vast majority of farmers with fragmented land holdings, to make farming viable and prevent farmer suicides.

Our broader strategic opportunity extends across the robotics value chain. From producing mechanical systems like gears and actuators, electronic items like sensors, controllers, and embedded systems, AI, software, integrated industry solutions, and diverse services like installation, maintenance, training, and lifetime support.

A socially relevant application of robotics in India would be in public-facing processes at government offices—for enquiries, complaints, redress, facilitation, registrations, and payments. Combining AI, workflow automation, identity, and payment systems could enhance ease of living, and reduce both middlemen and corruption.

India ranks sixth by way of robotic installations—behind China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Our robotic density is 10 per 10,000 manufacturing workers, trailing the global average of 132. R&D, innovation, tech integration, and use-cases need attention.

But for India, the most important question is not how many robots we deploy, but how many millions we can empower through robotics.

The writer is Founder, ThinkStreet.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.