  • MORE MARKET STATS

RISC Return: Apple’s bet on ARM processors pays off only if mainline companies rejig their apps to be compatible

By: |
November 21, 2020 6:15 AM

‘System on a chip’—which is what ARM fundamentally is—is the future of computing; this integrates all CPU power, RAM and processing on a single chip.

However, for Apple’s, or for that matter, any company’s ARM bet to be successful, they will still need to convince developers to redesign apps from scratch.However, for Apple’s, or for that matter, any company’s ARM bet to be successful, they will still need to convince developers to redesign apps from scratch.

Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) processors have become the mainstay for mobile phone and tablets, but companies have not used these for their laptops. Those that did try—a Microsoft, Lenovo and Samsung—using Qualcomm chips, were not too successful owing to the absence of an ecosystem of apps. However, Apple relying on ARM for its laptop processors may bring back interest.

‘System on a chip’—which is what ARM fundamentally is—is the future of computing; this integrates all CPU power, RAM and processing on a single chip. This makes it more efficient for parts of a computer to communicate with each other. A move to ARM is also a shot in the arm for RISC (reduced instruction set computer)-based architecture, which ultimately entails longer battery life, slimmer laptops and better integration with other devices.

Related News

Besides, Intel, based on complex instruction set computer (CISC) architecture, is reaching the end of its computing capability. As communication between different parts of a computer gets more complex, more transistors will be needed to be fitted on a chip. CISC has nearly peaked in this regard. RISC requires fewer commands than CISC, so it needs fewer transistors to communicate with each other.

Apple, in this case, has further advanced its capabilities as it is using 5nm processors. So, it can place more transistors on a chip which interact less with each other.

However, for Apple’s, or for that matter, any company’s ARM bet to be successful, they will still need to convince developers to redesign apps from scratch.

Millions of code will need to be rewritten to be able to run the apps. While Apple is offering software, which will help transition some apps, unless developers like Microsoft, Adobe do not create native apps, new laptops will not show drastic efficiency gains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. RISC Return Apples bet on ARM processors pays off only if mainline companies rejig their apps to be compatible
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reforming power-pricing: Constraints must be reconciled through policy interventions and reforms
2The asymptomatics riddle: Role in Covid-19 spread unclear; enforce mask-use, distancing
3BSNL 4G tender cancellation: Atmanirbharta has a heavy price, do we want to pay it?