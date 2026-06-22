For as long as anyone can remember, the MBA was India’s great equaliser and great separator — both at once. You cracked the CAT, and emerged two years later from an IIM with a PPO in hand, and the right to say “as per my analysis” in every sentence for the rest of your career. But then ChatGPT showed up and started doing the analysis for free.

The irony is almost too much. India produced a generation of engineers and MBAs who built AI. And now the AI is coming for the MBAs.

Consider what an AI can now do in the time it takes an IIM student to find a free slot in the placement prep schedule. It can synthesise a competitor landscape for any industry; draft a go-to-market strategy for a brand targeting Tier-2 cities; it can model three revenue scenarios, and present the whole thing as a crisp two-pager or a 40-slide deck.

Now, let’s talk numbers. The average starting salary for a top IIM graduate is around `30 LPA. An AI subscription? Roughly `18,000. Thus, the question that many have started asking loudly enough: how many of those roles will exist in five years?

Even startup founders who used to hire MBAs to “bring structure” are discovering that AI can bring structure at a fraction of the cost, at any hour, without equity expectations.

That is what a senior government official witnessed recently when his junior ran some social sector data through an AI app — full analysis, charts included. A big consulting firm used to take a fortnight for exactly that. The fee, presumably, did not shrink in proportion.

And yet, there is hope. The MBA — at least a substantial part of it — is not going anywhere. Consider what no language model can do, even a very good one. It cannot sit across a table from a nervous first-generation founder and make him feel genuinely heard before asking the hard questions. It cannot walk into a factory floor where the workers are anxious about automation and say something true, and kind, and credible, all at once. It cannot navigate the unspoken politics of a family business board where three siblings have three different visions and nobody is saying what they actually mean.

An AI can produce a compelling executive summary. It cannot stand in front of 200 demoralised employees after a difficult quarter and make them want to come back tomorrow.

The smarter B-schools have clocked this and are quietly redesigning

curricula around what AI cannot yet replicate: ethical judgement under ambiguity, stakeholder navigation in messy Indian realities, and that thing sometimes called “executive maturity” — the ability to be the calmest person in the room when everything is on fire. The credential still carries enormous social weight in India, and that doesn’t evaporate because GPT can write a Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

So, the MBA era is over, as many seem to suggest. But a specific and very comfortable chapter of it is being quietly closed — the chapter where you could crack the CAT, collect a degree, land at a Big Four, build decks, and coast. The degree that trained a generation to be excellent at structured analysis of structured problems is now meeting a technology that is, itself, extraordinarily good at structured analysis of structured problems. Something has to give.

The sharpest MBA graduates in India have already figured this out — often without being told. They are using AI as a force multiplier for the analytical work, freeing up time and cognitive energy for the things that actually differentiate them. The junior consultant who used to spend 14 hours building a benchmarking deck now spends four hours on it, and the other 10 building relationships and thinking harder.

The B-school graduates who thrive will be the ones who leave campus not knowing more than the AI, but knowing what to do with it.