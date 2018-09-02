Ringside view: Jose Mourinho’s man-management becomes his biggest bugbear

Jose Mourinho’s man-management becomes his biggest bugbear (Image: Reuters)

Jose Mourinho’s ‘respect’ rant in response to a very legitimate question from a Guardian reporter after Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford wasn’t good enough to qualify as a Broadway act, comedy-wise. Nevertheless, it was comical enough to bring out derisive laughter from everyone who had assembled at the Old Trafford press conference room for the post-match presser.

The United manager walked out of the press conference (ran away would be more apt), holding up three fingers and demanding that the reporters showed respect to his (past) achievements. “Just to finish, do you know what was the result (against Spurs)? 3-0. Do you know what this means? 3-0, but also means three Premierships and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them…”

Yes, Mourinho has won three Premier League titles. Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini are the other current Premier League managers to have won the title—one each. But Mourinho’s success came at Chelsea. How does it matter to United fans?

As for the supporters, Mourinho claimed that he has the backing of the club faithful. He stood in front of the Stretford End after the Spurs defeat and applauded a handful of fans who stayed there till the end. Some fell for his gimmick. The majority, though, had left the stadium long ago after Lucas Moura had sealed the deal for the North London club. After being completely outwitted by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino in the second half—who told his players to attack the open space, while his counterpart didn’t have a Plan B—harking back to the past was probably Mourinho’s only option. It provided further confirmation that he has become yesterday’s man.

A week previously, United had conceded three goals against Brighton and Hove Albion. In three matches this season so far, Mourinho’s team has lost twice, accounting for six goals in those losses. His dark narcissism can no longer mask his shortcomings. His man-management, once his forte, has become his biggest bugbear.

After the Spurs game, Mourinho had entered the pitch to console Luke Shaw —the United left-back was excellent throughout. Then he went towards Paul Pogba who was having a chat with the Spurs right-back, Serge Aurier. The United midfielder’s facial expression suggested he wasn’t too pleased with the intervention. Mourinho seemingly has lost his most expensive player who wanted out of the club because of his reported fallout with the manager. Mourinho has lost Anthony Martial as well. If rumours are to be believed, the Portuguese has lost the dressing room.

Player power had no place at Old Trafford during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time. Even the superstars like Jaap Stam, David Beckham, Roy Keane and Ruud van Nistelrooy learnt it the hard way. Sir Alex had the absolute authority. Mourinho is no Ferguson. Little wonder then that the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has sided with Pogba and Martial in their ‘fight’ against Mourinho. Woodward undermined the manger by refusing to sanction the purchase of Toby Alderweireld or Harry Maguire during close season. He is now undermining Mourinho further by reportedly offering Martial a five-year contract extension. The manager wanted to offload the winger.

Mourinho wanted a commanding centre-half, but after spending in excess of £60 million on Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof—both Mourinho’s picks—Woodward rightly decided against any further addition. He was ready to spend £100 million for someone world-class: Raphael Varane.

Woodward has backed Mourinho to the hilt since the latter’s appointment in 2016. From Pogba to Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez—Mourinho, so far, has spent over £300 million on his squad. He has won the Europa League and the League Cup. And although United finished second in the Premier League last term, they were 19 points behind the champions Manchester City. While the Etihad is revelling in Guardiola’s Midas touch, Mourinho has made the Old Trafford a temple of tedium. In any case, at United, managers are not hired to win second-string tournaments. The Premier League title is the minimum requirement, along with a good show in the Champions League. Mourinho’s United lost to Sevilla on home patch in the Champions League Round of 16 last season.

Pochettino didn’t add a single player to his squad this season. And the Spurs talisman, Harry Kane, has spoken about its positive effect—the way it has boosted the confidence of the existing group.

Mourinho’s pre-season sulk over the lack of transfer activity darkened the mood in the United dressing-room. He played a dangerous game by reportedly taking on Woodward, the most powerful man at the club after the Glazers. It was the opening act of Mourinho’s customary third-season meltdown. The 55-year-old is now living on borrowed time. The axe will fall, sooner rather than later. For all his achievements, Mourinho’s record is dismal in terms of turning the corner, both at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is tipped to replace Mourinho at United. And maybe, the players have gotten wind of this. Maybe, this is the reason why Martial is now seriously thinking about signing a contract extension. Zidane is also Pogba’s idol and his arrival will naturally excite United’s most valuable player. A ‘French revolution’ could be imminent at Old Trafford.

From Woodward’s perspective, Pogba offers a far bigger commercial opportunity to him than Mourinho. United brought the mercurial midfielder back from Juventus for £89 million in the summer of 2016. In less than three weeks, Pogba’s club shirt sales surpassed £190 million. The Frenchman is now a World Cup winner.

Zidane is also a World Cup winner. And if he becomes the United manager, he will arrive on the heels of winning three Champions League titles on the bounce as Real Madrid coach. He, too, will be an upgrade on Mourinho, commercially.

Rewind to the press conference four years ago when Mourinho called Arsene Wenger a “specialist in failure”. He showed scant respect to a managerial colleague. Mind, Wenger changed the English football, produced the ‘Invincibles’ and also annexed three Premier League titles. Last season, Wenger ended his 22-year Arsenal reign, as the fans chanted ‘Merci Arsene’. Mourinho runs the risk of leaving United, with the vast majority saying, ‘good riddance’.