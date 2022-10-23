Ringside view by Tushar Bhaduri: The ugly side

By Tushar Bhaduri

Football arouses passion like no other sport in the world. It can provoke murder (Colombian defender Andres Escobar, who was gunned down after returning home from the 1994 World Cup, where he scored an own goal against the United States) and stampedes (too many to recount). And with no real black-and-white demarcation in its various aspects – whether on the field or off it – discussions often turn heated, and there is seldom any agreement among die-hard fans of different teams.

It’s what makes refereeing decisions, including ones by the video assistant referee (VAR) at the elite level, the most contentious part of the game. Fans are incensed at calls made during a match played at break-neck speed. Players surround the referee after almost every decision that goes against their teams, with managers going ballistic with their antics on the touchline. It’s interesting to note that those who fume at human error in the form of refereeing errors, often also call VAR, brought in to help match officials make correct decisions, useless.

It’s the managers who have arguably the most to lose if the results go against their teams. Fans will grumble and complain but eventually get on with their lives; the players may be traded to another club, often in multimillion-dollar deals, but it’s the managers who are blamed the most for losses, often paying the price with their jobs.

The recent high-profile and intense game between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield saw Reds manager Jurgen Klopp being shown the red card after he made his feelings known to the assistant referee over a foul not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah. The German said after the match that he was not proud of his behaviour but claimed the referee’s decision had made him lose his cool. The Liverpool manager was subsequently charged with improper conduct.

It was hardly an isolated instance. Klopp’s opposite number that day, Pep Guardiola, hardly stood still throughout the game and made his displeasure evident when a decision went against Man City. The Leeds United-Arsenal game, played earlier on the same day, featured several contentious decisions and VAR interventions, with players frequently surrounding the referee, who has a thankless job in such situations. The scenes are repeated whenever a ball is kicked, almost anywhere in the world.

It’s not a good look for the Beautiful Game. Referee abuse has, of late, been seen as a major malaise in football, even at the grassroot-level in England and elsewhere with parents of participating children often giving match officials an earful. “People mimic what they see on TV” and the behaviour of top individuals in the sport is “replicated by people in youth football and perpetuates the idea that it is OK to do it,” Martin Cassidy, chief executive of charity Ref Support UK, said.

But fellow managers were more sympathetic to Klopp. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, now in charge of Aston Villa, said managers conduct themselves well most of the time, and the amount of scrutiny they are under can take its toll. “We have a responsibility, I understand that. There’s also a microscope put on managers in the modern day, and we’re in highly pressurised jobs,” Lampard said. “The amount of pressure we come under and the decisions that go against you can throw you.”

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes match officials understand the stress they are under. “We all have great respect for referees. I hope they will understand that for 90 minutes we can lose our heads a little bit,” the Scot said.

On the other hand, former England striker Gary Lineker, who was never booked in his playing career, wants players surrounding the referee after a decision to be shown a yellow card.

At the bottom of the issue is that football is not cricket, where players, from a very young age, are taught to appeal for a decision and respect the umpire’s verdict. The abuse, foul language, and vile chants, often under the influence of alcohol or other stimulants – that are frequently passed off as passion and atmosphere – make it unsuitable for families to watch a game from the stands, and instill a negative impression of the sport among children. The abuse frequently takes racist, xenophobic and discriminatory overtones. The wide reach of social media nowadays and the anonymity it provides, have added a new dimension to the problem with many emboldened to abuse from the safety of pseudonyms.

It’s not uncommon for a player to be made a hero if he performs for one’s team, and being subjected to the filthiest of expletives if he makes a mistake, or worse still, if he moves to a rival club – as Portuguese legend Luis Figo would testify regarding his move from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

Football is part of the daily life of people in a large part of the world, with clubs almost being family. For such people, the words ‘fans’ and ‘supporters’ don’t do them justice. They live the highs and lows of the teams with the players and staff. It’s understandable that sometimes emotions get the better of them, especially when things don’t go their way. Ironically, it’s their own manager and players who are more often their target. There are stewards at European grounds and at major competitions to keep an eye on the crowd, and those that indulge in unseemly behaviour face the brunt of the law.

But it’s not always possible to police the thousands of spectators on the ground or those outside to ensure they behave themselves. Managers, as people with authority and stature, need to set the right example at the top to garner respect for themselves, opponents, and the game itself.