Rhea Chakraborty case: Sensationalist media coverage distorts due process and risks subverting justice

Nuance, objectivity were junked in favour of coloured narratives—the more sordid, the better.

The Bombay High Court’s order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case should be a reason for pause for the media and other stakeholders, including the public, in media accountability. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and others raised allegations of Chakraborty’s involvement in the actor’s suicide, Chakraborty, her family and, in one appalling instant, a delivery agent, faced harassment at the hands of the media. TV news took regressive commentary and misogyny to a different level with stories about Chakraborty using “black magic” on Rajput. All manner of slandering in the name of reporting flew fast—leaks on what could be recreational drug use were presented as irrefutable evidence of her “role” in the death of the “drug-addled” actor. Nuance, objectivity were junked in favour of coloured narratives—the more sordid, the better.

Now that Bombay High Court has clearly said that Chakraborty was not part of any “chain of drug dealers”, neither can her paying for/procuring drugs for Rajput be treated as financing illicit drug trade, media leadership should step back and reflect on the damage they have done to due process and a fair investigation. To be sure, the Narcotics Control Bureau will be challenging the bail order in the Supreme Court, but media-persons, primarily TV anchors with half-baked information and even lesser legal perspective who fancy themselves as crusaders, should bear in mind that a media trial could subvert justice, something that no mature democracy should tolerate. A blood frenzy for TRPs could bite back as legal action against slander.