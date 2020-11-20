Rework budget to allow for social security for all

The social security scheme can be modified to include insurance payout for both job loss as well as health emergencies. (Representational image)

The government has done well to try and create social security nets for workers in the unorganised sector or gig and platform workers—the draft rules were released a few days ago—considering the bulk of the country’s working class has little or no old age security. Not enough details are available as to how this is to be funded, though various management boards will be set up for each category. Right now, according to some newspaper reports, the money is to be provided by employers, and amounts of 1-2% of turnover or 5% of the salary bill are being talked of for platforms like Ola and Uber. It is not clear whether the amount is enough—or excessive—but any scheme that is dependent only upon the employers is not going to work.

Indeed, Gautam Bhardwaj and Sanjay Jain (bit.ly/3dX7IWn) had argued in this newspaper that a well-executed pension scheme for the unorganised sector workers would have stopped the migrant exodus that took place from cities during the early days of the Covid-lockdowns. A toolkit (toolkit.pinboxsolutions.com/login) Bhardwaj has, helps understand how this works. Assume a worker saves even Rs 20 per day from the age of 18, and his contribution rises by 5% a year to adjust for a 5% inflation; assume the government makes a Rs 5,000 per year contribution for five years. This will give the worker a corpus of over Rs 20 lakh at the age of 60; and that, in turn, gives a monthly pension of Rs 14,760 in the first year, rising to Rs 29,222 at the age of 75, assuming a 5% annual pension indexation as well. Increase the daily saving to Rs 30, and the retirement corpus goes up to Rs 30 lakh. The social security scheme can be modified to include insurance payout for both job loss as well as health emergencies.

Ideally, the scheme should be flexible in the way contributions are collected since a large number of these workers don’t have permanent jobs and so cannot possibly make regular contributions as they may not have a job throughout the year. Also, the good news is that the government itself has various schemes that can easily be dovetailed into this social security scheme. As part of the third Atmanirbhar package announced some days ago, for instance, the government said that it would pay 25% of the salary for two years as the provident fund contribution for newly recruited—including re-recruited after losing their jobs—workers who earned less than Rs 15,000 per month. Surely such a scheme needs to be extended to the unorganised sector, though with a lower contribution; how much the contribution can be, has to be carefully worked out, but there is a case for reworking budget priorities—why give a 90% food subsidy to 66% of the population?—so as to make such contributions possible. There are various insurance schemes the government runs anyway—20.11 crore are enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and 7.57 crore under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana—and they need to be folded into the social security net as well.

Indeed, if social security nets are going to be extended, the government needs to deliver on its earlier promise of liberating workers from the clutches of the EPFO and ESIC. Both are very expensive schemes; while the NPS is a lot less costly than the EPFO, the ESIC overcharges so much—and delivers too little—it has a surplus of over Rs 90,000 crore; ideally, a way should be found to channelise this towards partly funding the social security nets for the unorganised sector.