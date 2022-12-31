Reverse migration

Notwithstanding decades of post-Independence development, India still is “one of the few examples left in the world of an enormous population still largely dependent on agriculture,” to borrow an expression of the late historian, Eric Hobsbawm. To be sure, there has been a shift of the population away from agriculture towards industry and service employment—associated with modern economic development—but just under half of the workforce still lives off the land. This process, however, has been uneven with long periods of stasis followed by a quickening pace and now a reversal. A rapid shift from agriculture to non-farm employment, for instance, was observed with the quickening of GDP growth to 8% per annum from FY04 to FY14, which resulted in a fall in the absolute number of poor by nearly 140 million between 2004 and 2012 for the first time ever, according to economist Santosh Mehrotra, in an article in FE. But, of late, there has been a setback: a movement back from factories and non-farm employment to the countryside. This has serious implications for living standards and merits policy intervention. The latest National Statistical Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2020-21 (July-June) shows a significant increase in the share of employment in agriculture—at 46.5%, up from 44% in 2017-18.This amounts to 39 million people back in agriculture. Most of them came from manufacturing (mostly unorganised), transport, storage and communication activities in the towns and cities. Even the Consumer Pyramid Household Surveys of the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy indicate rising labour absorption in the agricultural sector over this period.

The upshot is that the structural transformation associated with the text-book theory of economic development is no more in evidence during the last few years. The proximate causes include the weakening of economic growth since FY 18 to the Covid-related contraction of GDP in FY21. Declining GDP growth translates into fewer opportunities for gainful employment for those who leave the countryside and move to the towns and big cities for work. At a time when organised sector employment growth is sluggish, if not contracting, the brunt of adjustment is borne by the low-paying unorganised or informal sector that includes self-employment and casual odd jobbing. Even these opportunities dwindled due to shocks like demonetisation in November 2016, which adversely impacted unorganised and MSME manufacturing units, and the nationwide lockdown to battle the pandemic. Manufacturing employment contracted from 2016 to 2019 for the first time in India’s post-1991 history, argues Mehrotra. Together with the lockdown, this triggered a massive reverse migration back to the farms. Migration has not fully reverted back to the cities as the latest PLFS shows 9 million additional people working in agriculture.

From a policy standpoint, focusing on an agenda to create more productive jobs out of agriculture, especially in labour-intensive manufacture, should be a topmost priority as the growing numbers of people living off the land has adverse distributional outcomes. The sector is passing through a crisis as the average size of land holdings is getting more fragmented over time due to the pressure of population. Farming at the margin is getting more unviable. If fewer jobs are created outside agriculture, more will be forced to stay in this sector, increasing the pressure on land and lowering farmer incomes. Social strains are bound to intensify if the process of structural transformation doesn’t get underway again.