Retailers across the world have spent the past few years experimenting with artificial intelligence across customer engagement, supply chain management, forecasting, merchandising, and store operations. While many initiatives have delivered encouraging results, a significant number remain confined to isolated pilots with limited business impact. The challenge facing retailers today is no longer whether AI works. The real challenge is how to scale AI from standalone use cases into a strategic capability that transforms the enterprise.

The next phase of retail evolution will be defined by organisations that successfully embed AI into the core of their operating model, enabling intelligent decision-making, real-time responsiveness, and connected customer experiences across the value chain. Early AI adoption largely focused on solving specific operational problems. Marketing teams deployed personalisation engines, customer service functions introduced conversational AI tools, and supply chain teams experimented with predictive forecasting. While these initiatives generated efficiencies within individual functions, they often lacked integration across the broader organisation.

As a result, many retailers continue to struggle with fragmented data, legacy infrastructure, disconnected workflows, and difficulties translating pilot programmes into measurable business outcomes. Scaling AI requires more than deploying new technologies. It demands a rethink of how business strategy, operations, and technology work together to create value.

Breaking the Silo

True AI-led transformation happens when intelligence is embedded throughout the retail ecosystem. In an AI-driven enterprise, real-time data and predictive insights inform decisions across merchandising, inventory management, pricing, fulfillment, and customer engagement. Demand signals can dynamically influence inventory allocation, pricing strategies can adapt to changing customer behaviour and market conditions, and supply chains can become more resilient through predictive risk management. This shift allows retailers to move from reactive operations to anticipatory decision-making, creating greater agility and resilience in a competitive market.

The next wave of transformation is expected to move beyond predictive analytics toward autonomous retail operations. AI agents and intelligent workflows will increasingly take on routine decision-making responsibilities, enabling faster execution. Automated replenishment, dynamic pricing optimisation, intelligent fulfillment orchestration, proactive fraud detection, and AI-powered customer engagement are rapidly becoming realities rather than future concepts. Retailers that successfully operationalise these capabilities will be better positioned to improve responsiveness, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

Generative AI is accelerating this transformation by changing how retailers interact with customers, employees, and suppliers. It is enabling hyper-personalised experiences through conversational commerce, intelligent recommendations, and virtual shopping assistants that replicate the expertise of in-store advisors. Within enterprise operations, generative AI is streamlining content creation, product onboarding, campaign execution, supplier collaboration, and knowledge management. Employees can increasingly access insights and decision support through natural language interfaces, improving productivity and decision-making. Over time, generative AI is likely to evolve from a support tool into a strategic operating layer embedded across the enterprise.

Infrastructure Imperative

However, the ability to scale AI depends heavily on a retailer’s digital foundation. Many organisations continue to operate on fragmented systems built over decades, making it difficult to unify data and deploy AI consistently across functions. Without modernisation, even the most sophisticated AI initiatives struggle to deliver enterprise-wide value. Retailers must focus on building unified data ecosystems that connect customer, operational, and supply chain information. Cloud-native and composable architectures are becoming essential for enabling faster innovation, seamless integration, and scalability.

In the AI era, data itself is becoming a key source of competitive advantage. Retailers that can unify customer data, operational insights, and ecosystem intelligence into a real-time decision layer will outperform competitors in personalisation, forecasting, inventory optimisation, and customer retention. Yet technology alone will not determine success. The future operating model will increasingly rely on collaboration between humans and AI. Employees will shift from manual execution to higher-value decision-making supported by intelligent systems, requiring investments in AI literacy, change management, and governance.

As AI adoption accelerates, trust will become an equally important differentiator. Consumers expect greater transparency in how their data is used and how AI-driven decisions are made. Retailers must address concerns around privacy, bias, security, and accountability through robust governance frameworks that align AI initiatives with customer trust and brand values.

Ultimately, the future of retail will belong to organisations that move beyond experimentation and scale AI across the enterprise. Success will not be measured by the number of pilots launched, but by tangible business outcomes such as stronger customer loyalty, improved margins, greater operational efficiency, and faster decision-making. The question is no longer whether AI will reshape retail. The real question is which organisations can transform quickly enough to lead the industry’s next chapter.

The writer is senior vice-president, Mastek

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.