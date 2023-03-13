Retail debt and ARCs

The share of retail in overall debt acquired by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) has gone up significantly—from 4% in FY19 to 32% in FY22—because of the pandemic-hit MSME sector.

The private-sector ARCs are focusing more on the retail and MSME segments, while the government-promoted bad bank, NARCL, is scaling up business in line with its mandate of acquiring large corporate loans.

While the security receipts redemption ratio for ARCs is improving, it still remains below potential.