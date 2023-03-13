scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Retail debt and ARCs

The share of retail in overall debt acquired by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) has gone up significantly—from 4% in FY19 to 32% in FY22—because of the pandemic-hit MSME sector.

Written by Saikat Neogi
MSME, Retail
While the security receipts redemption ratio for ARCs is improving, it still remains below potential. (IE)

The share of retail in overall debt acquired by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) has gone up significantly—from 4% in FY19 to 32% in FY22—because of the pandemic-hit MSME sector.

The private-sector ARCs are focusing more on the retail and MSME segments, while the government-promoted bad bank, NARCL, is scaling up business in line with its mandate of acquiring large corporate loans.

Also read: Unfair game

Also Read

While the security receipts redemption ratio for ARCs is improving, it still remains below potential.

More Stories on
MSME
Retail

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 04:30 IST

Stock Market