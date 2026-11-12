Regulatory certainty has never been the strong suit of Indian governments, whether at the Centre or in the states. Multinational firms have suffered arbitrary policy changes; domestic businesses too have seen the ground shift beneath their feet without warning. The latest casualty is the real-money gaming industry, which saw the rug pulled out from under it almost overnight. Earlier, power projects became unviable when newly elected state governments reneged on power purchase agreements signed by their predecessors, claiming tariffs were too high. Larsen & Toubro’s Hyderabad Metro project also faced disruption following Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation and demands to overhaul the venture. India may have climbed the Ease of Doing Business rankings, but the reality remains troubling. Such reversals damage not just individual projects but also the credibility of the investment destination, making companies wary of committing capital for the long term.

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Protecting capital is essential. With a more predictable investment climate, India might have attracted considerably more foreign direct investment. Against this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s plan to make investments “politics-proof” against changes in government is welcome. Naidu proposes an Investment Promotion Act offering what he calls a sovereign guarantee: incentives, land allotments, and approvals granted by one administration would have to be honoured by its successors. The objective is to reassure investors that political transitions will not jeopardise their projects. Under the proposed framework, the amount and location of land allotted, incentives promised, and clearances granted would remain unchanged. Subsequent policy changes, even those more favourable to investors, would not apply retrospectively. A project would thus be completed under the terms prevailing when it was approved, without gaining access to fresh concessions introduced later.

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That sounds fair. But casting such commitments in stone may be unwise. Promoters undoubtedly deserve certainty; projects cannot be derailed by arbitrary regulatory reversals. Equally, one elected government cannot completely bind its successors or prevent them from exercising their constitutional powers. A future administration has its own democratic mandate and legal responsibilities. Legislation that appears to restrict those powers could face challenges in court, potentially creating precisely the uncertainty it seeks to eliminate. Nor should investors enjoy blanket immunity from legitimate regulatory change. New rules may affect project economics, but public interest cannot always be subordinated to commercial expectations. Land, for example, might originally have been allotted under questionable rules, or environmental and other safeguards might subsequently need strengthening. A guarantee that freezes every approval regardless of circumstances could protect flawed decisions as readily as sound investments. The legislation will therefore need carefully defined exceptions, transparent procedures, and credible safeguards against arbitrary action.

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Even skilful drafting may not prevent litigation. That is particularly important for foreign investors, who already face procedural hurdles and lengthy disputes. Arbitration, for instance, can remain tied up in India for years, adding to costs and uncertainty. The state should therefore focus not merely on promises of permanence but also on enforceable contracts, timely dispute resolution, and consistent administration. Investors need confidence that commitments will be respected, while governments must retain the ability to correct genuine wrongdoing and respond to changing circumstances. Naidu’s initiative deserves encouragement because policy unpredictability carries a heavy economic cost. Its success, however, will depend on striking the right balance: protecting legitimate investments from political whim without stripping future governments of their legitimate authority to regulate in the broader public interest.