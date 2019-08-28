Report shows 53 per cent dip in number of wildlife species since 1970

Forest biodiversity had never been assessed at this scale—in assessing loss/gains, forest area was mostly used as a proxy indicator.

The World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF’s) Below the Canopy report looks into the decline of forest specialist species—wildlife whose habitat is exclusively forest areas—since 1970. There has been a 53% decline in the number of wildlife species in this period. The data set for the report included 268 species (455 populations) of mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds—most (75% of the sample) from tropical forests . Of the 455 species population, more than half declined at an average annual rate of 1.7% from 1970-2014. Forest biodiversity had never been assessed at this scale—in assessing loss/gains, forest area was mostly used as a proxy indicator.

The most pertinent threats to species diversity are habitat loss, human exploitation and climate change. Loss of habitat due to logging, agricultural expansion, mining, hunting and conflicts accounts for 60% of the threats. Climate change threatens 43% of amphibians, 37% of reptiles, and 21% of birds. The report forces environmental policies to look ‘below the canopy’. Forest wildlife plays a huge role in forest conservation/growth and carbon storage as a pollinator and seed dispersal facilitator. Therefore, policies that are narrowly pursuing the implementation of planting trees to restore forests, or focusing primarily on flora for a carbon sink are missing out on the crucial aspect, the wildlife itself. Against the backdrop of the burning Amazon rainforests, there is a need for conservation policies to focus on diversity rather than just reafforestation.