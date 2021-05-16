Remembering Sunil Jain – a Man of Integrity, Heart and Wisdom

Sunil Jain at The Financial Express office. (Photo Source: IE)

By Ramanan Laxminarayan



In my experience there are journalists who are incisive and thoughtful, but are reluctant to fully communicate their thoughts for fear of offending the establishment. There are others who have no problem in standing up for what they believe in, and are expert at polemic, but lack the analytic rigor or logic to make a compelling case for lasting change.

Sunil Jain, the Managing Editor of the Financial Express who passed away last evening from Covid-related complications possessed that truly rare combination of all of the above – a larger vision, deep rigorous analysis, courage, and the ability to craft a message that would be heard. Although I had only met Sunil briefly prior to the pandemic, our worlds came to intersect closely in March of last year when he approached me to help him think through various editorials he was writing on Covid-19. At his request I also often contributed opinion articles to the Financial Express. We communicated frequently by phone and he would send me his key Twitter messages knowing that I was not on that medium.

Sunil and I shared a common framework of the world of neo-classical economics. So it wasn’t surprising that we tended to agree on many things, whether on the farmers reform bill (we agreed it was a good idea but poorly communicated to the public), on vaccine pricing (we both agreed that price caps were unhelpful, and a differential pricing strategy would help incentivize vaccine manufacturers to vastly increase production capacity which would then be beneficial for everyone), or on underreporting of Covid-19 cases and deaths (we both had challenges with the indiscriminate dependence on rapid antigen tests without RT-PCR verification). It takes a special kind of person to run a paper which is fundamentally about interpreting current events for a business audience, and Sunil’s unique blend of qualities were needed to fully match up to this difficult task.