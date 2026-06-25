The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) final framework for identifying upper-layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) answers one question but leaves the most important one unresolved. By dropping the controversial “access to public funds” criterion, the central bank has corrected an anomaly that had rightly drawn industry criticism. Treating equity contributions from group companies as indirect public funds stretched the concept beyond reason. That change is welcome. Yet the larger question surrounding Tata Sons remains exactly where it has been for months. Does the holding company still have to list, or does it not? The final guidelines, like the draft before them, offer no answer. Nor did the RBI governor’s latest press conference. The result is that one of the country’s most closely watched regulatory issues continues to be managed through silence rather than clarity.

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This matters because regulation derives its authority not merely from the rules it frames but also from the certainty with which those rules are applied. In September 2022, the RBI classified Tata Sons and Tata Capital as upper-layer NBFCs, triggering a three-year timeline for listing. Tata Capital has completed that process. Tata Sons has not. More importantly, the deadline has come and gone without any public clarification from either the regulator or the company. The revised framework does little to change that position. By retaining the Rs 1 lakh-crore asset threshold as the principal criterion for upper-layer classification, it arguably reinforces it. Tata Sons, with standalone assets of about Rs 1.75 lakh crore, comfortably exceeds that threshold. If anything, the simplified framework narrows the scope for arguing that the company falls outside the upper-layer category. Yet the RBI has remained silent on whether the listing requirement still stands or whether circumstances have changed.

The unresolved issue is Tata Sons’ application to surrender its Core Investment Company and NBFC registrations. If approved, the company could exit the regulatory framework that gives rise to the listing obligation. The RBI is entitled to examine such a request carefully. Equally, it is entitled to conclude that Tata Sons must remain an upper-layer NBFC and comply with the listing requirement. What is harder to defend is allowing uncertainty to persist indefinitely. There is also a larger principle at stake. Scale-based regulation was introduced to ensure that systemically important NBFCs are subject to proportionate oversight. For that framework to command credibility, similarly placed entities must know how it will be applied, under what conditions exemptions may be granted, and whether deadlines are intended to be binding. Discretion has a legitimate place in regulation. Discretion without transparency weakens confidence in the framework itself.

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There is an easy way to end the speculation. If Tata Sons must list, the RBI should say so and specify a fresh compliance timeline. If deregistration is to be permitted, it should explain the basis for doing so and clarify whether the decision sets a precedent for other Core Investment Companies. If an exemption is warranted, that too should be made public, together with the reasons. Any of these outcomes would provide certainty. The present situation does not. Regulators rightly emphasise that predictability is essential for markets and investment decisions. That principle applies as much to regulatory action as it does to monetary policy. Nearly three years after the original classification, the market deserves a clear answer. Clarity strengthens regulation. Prolonged uncertainty does not.