Regulating the regulator: Who will punish regulators if they punish innocents?

By Madhoo Pavaskar

Recently, markets regulator SEBI declared five commodity brokers—commodity arm of Motilal Oswal, India Infoline, Anand Rathi Commodities, Geofin Comtrade and Phillip Commodities India—as “not fit and proper” for trading in commodity derivatives markets for their involvement in the NSEL crisis in September 2013.

SEBI found all of them guilty of violating provisions of the erstwhile Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act (FCRA). After the merger of the commodity markets regulator, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), with SEBI in September 2015, the regulator had issued show-cause notices to these brokers, asking why they should not be declared as “not fit and proper” for their involvement in the NSEL scam.

SEBI has ordered the clients of these firms to withdraw their funds or securities within 45 days. According to SEBI, these brokers violated FCRA provisions. They made false representations with respect to assured/risk-free return, arbitrage opportunity in spot markets by way of paired contracts, and making assurances with risk-free returns on assured collateral of commodities. Also, they did client code modifications with manipulative artifice. Hence, they are not fit and proper person to hold, directly or indirectly, the certificate of registration and, therefore, cease to act, directly or indirectly, as commodity derivative brokers, said the SEBI order.

Interestingly, some of these brokers had shut down commodity broking firms immediately after the NSEL crisis in 2013, and then re-entered the business under a new company name. The new entities have been generating sizeable business in the commodity derivatives markets with membership of leading exchanges. SEBI is also reported to be investigating as many as 300 brokers in the NSEL payment crisis. Similar “not fit and proper” actions might be taken on other broking firms named by various investigating agencies for their alleged involvement in the NSEL crisis.

These actions of SEBI reveal the NSEL crisis was caused by brokers in the commodity markets, who, incidentally, also trade in the securities markets. Of course, the immediate cause of the crisis was the abrupt closing of trading in the market.

When trading at NSEL was abruptly stopped, panic ensued among market participants to avoid losses, through settlement of outstanding contracts, not so much through delivery of goods by sellers as by paying the differences between the contracting price and the price at which trading was stopped—resulting in heavy defaults by sellers, to the impediment of buyers, who began calling themselves investors, notwithstanding that NSEL was not an investment market like securities markets, but a spot exchange for trading in one-day forward contract. The SEBI order makes clear brokers made false representation with respect to assured/risk-free returns at NSEL, offering clients opportunities of arbitrage by way of paired contracts, making assurances of risk-free returns on the alleged assured collateral of commodities, besides modifying client codes, with manipulative motives. Verily, the cat is now out of the bag.

While regulators have the right to punish those who violate the rules and regulations of commodity, security, currency and bond markets, who will punish them, if they wrongly punish innocents?