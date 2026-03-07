Karnataka’s proposal to bar children under the age of 16 from accessing social media reflects a rising global anxiety about the impact of digital platforms on young users. Concerns about addiction, cyberbullying, and mental health are legitimate. Yet converting these anxieties into a sweeping legal prohibition risks producing a law that is hasty, difficult to enforce, and potentially intrusive. Policy-making in this complex space demands careful design; blanket bans rarely provide it.

The first problem is practical enforcement. A law prohibiting social media use by those under 16 raises basic questions. If a minor uses a platform in violation of the rule, who initiates enforcement? Will parents be expected to file complaints? Will third parties report violations? Or will platforms be required to police accounts more aggressively? And what happens if the minor is travelling outside the state? Each route introduces complications. If penalties are envisaged, who bears them — the child, the parent or the platform? Until details emerge, these questions remain open. But they underline how difficult it is to translate behavioural concerns into enforceable law.

Enforceability Gap

More fundamentally, such a ban may prove easier to announce than to implement. Age verification on the internet is notoriously unreliable. Young users routinely bypass platform restrictions by using alternative email accounts, VPN services or simply misreporting their age. Digital natives have grown up navigating online ecosystems and are often adept at finding ways around technical barriers. The proposal also sits uneasily with the existing legal framework governing digital platforms. Regulation of intermediaries and online services largely flows from central legislation such as the Information Technology Act. While states have authority over education and child welfare, attempts to impose direct restrictions on access to global digital services could raise questions about overlap with central law. A poorly framed statute may invite legal challenge even before it takes effect.

Beyond legality and enforceability lie deeper concerns about surveillance and privacy. Effective enforcement of an age-based ban would almost certainly require intrusive verification mechanisms. Platforms may be compelled to collect identity documents, deploy facial age-estimation tools or rely on other forms of digital authentication. Such measures would expand the volume of personal data being collected and processed online. For a country still grappling with the early implementation of its data protection regime, mandating widespread age surveillance may introduce new risks. It is also striking how quickly policymakers appear willing to replicate regulatory experiments from a handful of Western jurisdictions.

Privacy Cost of Age Verification

Countries such as Australia have recently adopted strict age-based restrictions on social media, and similar debates are underway across Europe. Yet these experiments remain contested and largely untested over time. Importing them into India without adequate adaptation risks overlooking differences in demographics, digital literacy and enforcement capacity.

None of this is to dismiss concerns about the impact of social media on young users. Excessive screen time, online harassment and exposure to harmful content are genuine challenges. But these problems are better addressed through parental supervision, school-level rules, digital literacy and stronger platform safeguards rather than sweeping legal prohibitions. If anything, the Karnataka proposal appears more populist than practical. Laws that promise quick fixes to complex social problems often end up adding to the list of retrograde or unenforceable regulation. Already, a regulatory race has started with the Andhra Pradesh government considering a similar ban for children under 13 within the next 90 days. The digital lives of young Indians deserve thoughtful policy, not hurried legislation.