finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget for 2026-27 may be short on tax giveaways and big-bang announcements, but it reinforces the government’s growth push through targeted financial benefits and steps to ease procedural bottlenecks. Higher spending on manufacturing and infrastructure is envisaged, alongside incentives for data centres, global capability centres, and contract manufacturing. The overarching objective, which was articulated in the Economic Survey, is to build resilience and self-reliance while embedding India more deeply into global supply chains. From electronics components and biopharma to semiconductors, rare earth magnets, and chemical parks, the Budget signals intent with sectoral focus and sizeable outlays. If manufacturing is being boosted through the revival of legacy clusters, the semiconductor mission and support for seven strategic sectors, the Budget also sets a modest ambition for India to command a 10% share of the global services market by 2047.

Manufacturing and Global Integration

In the near term, the stress in exports is being addressed with targeted support for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather, including a one-time permission for units in special economic zones to sell in the domestic tariff area at concessional duties. There is also a welcome effort to make tax compliance less onerous through simpler disclosure norms. The extension of the tax holiday at GIFT City to 20 years adds to India’s pitch as a financial and services hub. All this holds the promise of a faster-growing economy, but success will ultimately hinge on job creation. Employment generation has fallen well short of the country’s needs over the past decade, and the quality of jobs has often been mediocre. Growth without adequate and decent employment will remain politically and socially fragile.

The government, for its part, continues to stretch within tight fiscal constraints. Some argue that the fiscal deficit could have been pegged at 4.2% rather than 4.3%, especially with Pay Commission pressures looming from 2027-28. Overall, however, the Budget math is conservative—appropriately so given a hostile global environment. Assuming nominal GDP growth of 10% (which may prove optimistic), total expenditure for 2026-27 is set to rise by just 7.7% to Rs 53.47 lakh crore. This restraint reflects modest gross tax revenue growth of 8% to Rs 44.04 lakh crore, implying a tax buoyancy of 0.8—a realistic assumption after the substantial income tax and goods and services tax cuts in 2025. Notably, capital expenditure has been budgeted at a robust Rs 12.2 lakh crore, an increase of 11.5% over revised estimates.

Fiscal Balancing Act

The Centre is also relying heavily on bond markets and a larger dividend payout from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to meet its financing needs. While net borrowing at Rs 11.73 lakh crore is broadly unchanged from this year, the sharp rise in gross borrowings is a concern. Without the RBI’s intervention, bond yields could remain elevated, keeping the cost of capital high not just for the government but also for corporates and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), potentially slowing credit flows. The Budget had been expected to rationalise customs duties and lower the weighted average rate. While this appears to have been deferred—partly due to revenue considerations and partly to protect domestic industry—duty cuts have been announced for several items, accompanied by measures aimed at easing exporters’ pain points.

Markets were disappointed by the sharp hike in securities transaction tax on derivatives and the absence of tax concessions for foreign portfolio investors or relief on capital gains for domestic investors. Yet, investors must recognise that sustained corporate earnings growth ultimately depends on durable economic momentum and investment, which this Budget seeks to underpin. Even within constraints, there was room to do more for the social sector. Education spending rises marginally to 0.35% of GDP from 0.34%, while health outlays inch up to 0.27% from 0.26%. Defence spending, meanwhile, declines to 1.51% of GDP from 1.59% in 2025-26. For a country where even access to decent education can be transformative, these modest increases underline the limits of fiscal space—and the scale of unfinished work.

If the Budget’s overall growth blueprint is to move beyond paper, the private sector must step up investment so that public resources can support other priorities, including the MSME sector, for which there is a growth fund of `10,000 crore. Taken together, this is a Budget that prefers continuity to big-bang changes. In a world marked by external shocks and fragile confidence, that choice has its logic. The measures may not dazzle markets or voters, but they seek to keep the reform engine running, nudge private investment, and preserve fiscal credibility.